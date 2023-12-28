Amy Sherman-Palladino to Make Her Feature Directorial Debut With The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies

Amy Sherman-Palladino is set to make her feature directorial debut with ‘The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies.’ The film is slated to start filming in Los Angeles, California, on an undisclosed date. The period drama revolves around three women who were pursuing their dreams of making it big on Broadway in the 1950s in New York. Four decades later, one of them is immersed in the success she achieved on stage, a feat the other two didn’t manage to fulfill. Additionally, the daughter of one of the unsuccessful women is now striving to become a musical director.

Amy is helming the movie based on a screenplay she wrote with Daniel Palladino, her husband. The writer-director rose to fame upon creating the globally renowned comedy-drama series ‘Gilmore Girls.’ She also created Prime Video’s period drama ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ which earned her six Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition to these two shows, Amy directed multiple episodes of FOX’s sitcom ‘The Return of Jezebel James,’ ABC Family’s ‘Bunheads,’ and Netflix’s ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.’

Daniel wrote twenty and directed fourteen episodes of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ which earned him four Primetime Emmys. He also collaborated with Amy in ‘Gilmore Girls’ to write forty-four episodes. His other credits as a writer include Fox’s animated sitcom ‘Family Guy’ and ABC’s ‘Roseanne.’

It is rumored that Bette Midler is in talks to join the cast of the period drama, likely to play one of the three protagonists. The two-time Academy Award nominee recently completed the filming of Jocelyn Moorhouse’s ‘The Fabulous Four,’ in which she stars alongside Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, and Bruce Greenwood. The actress portrayed Benita in Prime Video’s ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake,’ Winifred Sanderson in Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ and Hadassah Gold in Netflix’s comedy-drama series ‘The Politician.’

The project has been developed at Lionsgate and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, the banner behind Emilia Clarke-starrer ‘Last Christmas,’ Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively-starrer ‘A Simple Favor,’ and Netflix’s fantasy movie ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ Los Angeles, the principal location of the film, is set to host the shooting of Ben Affleck’s ‘The Accountant 2,’ Lisa Kudrow’s ‘No Good Deed,’ and Kathryn Bigelow’s ‘Aurora’ next year.

