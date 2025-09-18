Andrew Garfield and Jude Law’s ‘Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy’ Begins Filming in Budapest and the Canary Islands this November

Budapest (Hungary), the Canary Islands (Spain), and Las Vegas will soon welcome two gifted actors. The filming of the Apple TV+ miniseries ‘Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,’ starring Andrew Garfield and Jude Law, will take place across the three above-mentioned locations between November this year and April of 2026. The movie will be directed by Matt Shakman, Michael Engler, and John Hoffman. Hoffman wrote the screenplay.

The biographical drama series will focus on two of the greatest showman-magicians in history, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, who pushed the limits of magic and illusion to the extreme. It traces their journey as they set out as a cruise ship and nightclub magic act before eventually becoming Las Vegas mainstays. They were primarily known for their magic act featuring white tigers at the Mirage Hotel and Casino from 1990 to 2003. Unfortunately, the act ended in a disaster in 2003 when a tiger grabbed Roy’s throat during a live performance. He suffered severe injuries and a stroke. It led Fischbacher and Horn to retire from public life.

Andrew Garfield was last seen as Tobias in ‘We Live in Time,’ opposite Florence Pugh. Before that, he reprised his role as the “amazing Spider-Man” in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and was also seen as Jonathan Larson in ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ and Jim Bakker in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, we saw him as Detective Jeb Pyre in FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’ We will next see him as Hank Gibson in the crime drama ‘After the Hunt,’ which also stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Chloë Sevigny.

Jude Law’s recent credits in feature films include Ritter in ‘Eden,’ Terry Husk in ‘The Order,’ Henry VIII in ‘Firebrand,’ and Albus Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’ On TV, he played Jake Friedken in Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit,’ Jod Na Nawood in Disney+’s ‘Skeleton Crew,’ Sam in HBO Max’s ‘The Third Day,’ and Lenny Belardo in ‘The New Pope.’ He will next be seen as Vladimir Putin in the historical thriller ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin.’

Budapest will serve as the base for Ben Stiller’s political drama ‘Bag Man.’ The crime drama ‘Mr. Sunny Sky,’ starring Guy Pearce and Hannah Waddingham, will utilize the Canary Islands as a backdrop. Las Vegas will be used as a setting for the Johnny Hallyday biopic ‘Phoenix,’ starring Matthias Schoenaerts as the legendary French singer.

