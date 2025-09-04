Ronald D. Moore’s ‘God of War’ Starts Filming in Vancouver in March 2026

Finally, some good news for gamers! The highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise ‘God of War’ will begin principal photography in Vancouver on March 26, 2026. Ronald D. Moore serves as a showrunner for the Prime Video-backed drama series. Seasons 1 and 2 will be filmed back-to-back, though we have yet to find out about the cast.

The plot follows Kratos, the God of War, who hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece. Then, when his beloved wife passes away, Kratos sets off on a perilous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak, his wife’s last wish. However, the journey takes the shape of an epic quest, which tests the bonds between father and son, forcing Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the world’s fate and teaching his son how to combat.

Video game adaptations have been on the rise in recent years, especially with the positive reception of shows like Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ starring Henry Cavill, and HBO Max’s ‘The Last of Us,’ starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, both adapted from the eponymous video games. We have also had Paramount+’s military sci-fi show ‘Halo’ and Peacock’s post-apocalyptic show ‘Twisted Metal,’ centering on vehicular combat.

Another upcoming adaptation is Netflix’s animated show ‘Splinter Cell: Deathwatch,’ based on the ‘Splinter Cell’ games. While Michael Ironside voiced the protagonist Sam Fisher in the games, the only exception being ‘Splinter Cell: Blacklist,’ wherein Eric Johnson voiced the character, the show will have Liev Schreiber voice Sam. Movie adaptations of ‘The Division,’ which was supposed to star Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, and ‘Rainbow Six,’ which was supposed to feature Michael B Jordan, have been in production limbo for a long time. It remains to be seen whether they materialize, although the hopes are high due to the eponymous games’ popularity.

