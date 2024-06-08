Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura: 10 Similar Action Anime You’ll Like

Netflix’s ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ is a high-octane crossover event that pits two of the most formidable fighters in anime history against each other. The action anime movie features Baki Hanma and his fellow arena fighters from writer-illustrator Keisuke Itagaki’s long-running ‘Baki the Grappler‘ manga series facing off against those from Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon’s ‘Kengan Ashura‘ including Ohma Tokita.

Directed by Toshiki Hirano, the sports affair bridges the gap between two of the streaming giant’s biggest anime franchises as the ultimate arena turns into a bloodbath between the fighters, with neither willing to so much as flinch, let alone back down. For viewers who enjoyed the powerful heavyweights’ showdown in ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura,’ here are 10 similar anime they might also enjoy.

10. Sekirei (2008-2010)

‘Sekirei’ is an action-packed romance anime centered around Minato Sahashi, a young man who becomes involved in a battle royale known as the Sekirei Plan. Based on the eponymous manga series by Sakurako Gokurakuin, Minato’s story turns when he discovers he can form bonds with powerful beings called Sekirei. These beings, primarily women with supernatural abilities, must fight to survive and protect their Ashikabi, or chosen human partners, in a high-stakes competition orchestrated by a mysterious organization.

‘Sekirei’ shares similarities with ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ in its intense combat scenes and the theme of powerful fighters facing off in brutal battles. Although the former focuses on martial arts and physical prowess, and ‘Sekirei’ combines action with elements of sexualizing anime girls and romantic subplots, it is the goal to become the sole supreme being that eventually brings the two series’ overall intensity together.

9. Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy (2002-2004)

The beloved anime follows Kid Muscle, the son of legendary wrestler King Muscle, as he trains to become the most outstanding wrestler in the universe. Adapted from the ‘Kinnikuman’ manga franchise by the duo of Takashi Shimada and Yoshinori Nakai, the animations were directed by Toshiaki Komura. The plot revolves around Kid Muscle’s journey through rigorous training and high-stakes matches against bizarrely powerful opponents all around the galaxy.

The anime is known for its over-the-top characters and intense wrestling matches. Like ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura,’ it features a wide range of eccentric and passionate fighters, all of whom bring distinct techniques and personalities to the ring. The series also shares thematic elements with the Netflix crossover, such as the pursuit of strength, the importance of legacy, and the little hint of respect among rival fighters.

8. Cyborg 009 vs. Devilman (2015)

This three-part original video animation combines two iconic franchises in a thriller crossover that goes beyond the mere meet-and-greet and showcases a clash between the powerful beings of their respective universes. Based on the titular mangas created by Shotaro Ishinomori and Go Nagai, respectively, director Jun Kawagoe’s one-of-a-kind special follows the cyborgs led by 009 Joe Shimamura as they encounter the demonic Akira Fudo, aka Devilman. The plot revolves around their initial conflict, born from misunderstandings, and their eventual collaboration to face a common threat.

The showdown combines the sci-fi elements of ‘Cyborg 009’ with fights infused with the dark, supernatural themes of ‘Devilman,’ ultimately exploiting demonic powers beyond the range of individual shows. This crossover shares thematic elements with ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura,’ a similarly epic confrontation that goes beyond the need for a long story arc. Amidst their intense fights, the opponents are shown to be equally flustered and awed by the complex abilities their rivals showcase.

7. Ikki Tousen (2003-)

This long-running anime series is set in a world where historical figures are reincarnated as high school students, each possessing the spirit of a legendary warrior. An adaptation of Yūji Shiozaki’s manga series, the anime follows Hakufu Sonsaku, a fearless fighter with the spirit of the legendary warrior Sun Ce, as she enters the treacherous world of rival schools and power struggles. The series features intense martial arts battles, sexual elements, fan service, and character relationships.

Similar to ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura,’ ‘Ikki Tousen’ revolves around martial arts combat and the clash of powerful fighters. Both series are rooted in rivalries of arenas, dojos, and schools, all of which attempt to embrace unparalleled supremacy and fight for their strength, honor, and ambition. With each character striving to prove their worth in battle, the dynamic battle scenes create vivid animations with sufficient room for originality and surprises over stale martial arts tropes.

6. Elfen Lied (2004)

This short-lived action anime series originates from horror and sci-fi backgrounds before deviating into fighting. An adaptation of Lynn Okamoto’s manga series, the story centers around Lucy, a genetically modified human with dangerous telekinetic powers, as she escapes from a research facility and embarks on a quest for revenge against humanity.

With the deep psychological drama surrounding Lucy and Kouta — a boy who shelters her without any ulterior motives — the show becomes a severe survival affair as various organizations send physically and mechanically advanced super soldiers to eliminate the former. While ‘Elfen Lied’ differs in its designated genre from ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura,’ both share a dark and intense trail that eventually reaches power supremacy. Moreover, the path to all the power requires their characters to beat the ever-so-powerful odds in one-on-one face-offs, shown via some of the most graphic and bold animations.

5. Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! (2013)

The first anime version of developer Kenichiro Takaki’s ‘Senran Kagura’ video game series, this action comedy series is all about girls showing off their acrobatic talent but in a slightly more ruthless manner. Directed by Takashi Watanabe, the television adaptation follows the adventures of female ninjas from different schools as they tighten their skills and face off against various foes.

While ‘Senran Kagura Ninja Flash’ shares the graphic nature of ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura,’ as opposed to the latter’s bloody and violent close-ups, Watanabe’s project incorporates elements of fan service, including sexual imagery, exaggerated curvy figures, and textbook ecchi anime panty shots. The series also does not shy away from intense combat scenes and dynamic animation of the kind the Netflix crossover offers, making them all the more jaw-dropping, thus thoroughly providing visually stimulating experiences.

4. Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie (1994)

An adaptation of designers Takashi Nishiyama and Hiroshi Matsumoto’s ‘Street Fighter,’ one of the best-selling video games in the fighting genre, this classic film often goes unnoticed due to the larger exploits of its franchise. Directed by Gisaburō Sugii, the anime centers on Ryu, a wandering martial artist who finds himself caught up in a global conspiracy orchestrated by the evil M. Bison, leader of the criminal organization Shadaloo. Alongside iconic characters like Ken, Chun-Li, and Guile, Ryu faces numerous intense physical battles, each showcasing their physique and unique combat abilities.

This film shares several similarities with ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura.’ Both feature high-stakes martial arts battles that are not limited to their protagonists. Much like the crossover, the action in the aptly named ‘Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie’ is intense and well-choreographed, making for exhilarating viewing. Additionally, both anime revolve around the rivalries of their fighters, creating a rich tapestry of conflict.

3. Fighting Spirit (2000-2002)

Originally known as ‘Hajime no Ippo,’ this sports anime chronicles the journey of Ippo Makunouchi, a high school student who happens to develop a passion for boxing. Based on the titular manga series created by George Morikawa, the anime takes viewers through Ippo’s immense training and subsequent matches across tournaments as he gives it his all to become one of the best professional boxers. The series emphasizes determination, character growth, and the technical aspects of boxing, making it an accurate and entertaining blend for sports enthusiasts.

Both ‘Fighting Spirit’ and ‘Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura’ feature characters who are personally involved with the sport and absolutely hate losing. The two series feature intense, well-animated fight scenes and focus on the protagonists’ physical and mental struggles within the high-energy fights. While ‘Fighting Spirit’ is rooted in the sport of boxing and portrays its action realistically, ‘Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura’ showcases a more fantastical and brutal form of combat, though it nevertheless abides by those made-up rules.

2. Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (2024-)

This adaptation of the long-running ‘Garouden’ novel series by Baku Yumemakura follows Juzo Fujimaki, a fighter from the Takemiya dojo. Wanted by the police and being hunted by rival martial artists and an underground organization seeking to gather the world’s greatest fighters, Juzo must participate in some of the most dangerous battles the sport has ever seen while also confronting past traumas and inner struggles. Joined by a range of deadly fighters, Juzo’s journey evolves from merely surviving to wanting to win and reclaim the place he lost earlier in life.

Like ‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan’ Ashura,’ ‘Garouden: The Way of the Wolf‘ offers intense and merciless duels in an underground tournament. The gritty Netflix anime similarly features hyper-intense and brutal depictions of various forms of mixed martial arts. Its attention to detail in the fight sequences provides a sense of authenticity and suspense, while the slow-motion photography keeps the viewers guessing the participants’ next moves.

1. Dream 9 Toriko x One Piece x Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special!! (2013)

A crossover special that brings together the characters from three major series: ‘Toriko,’ ‘One Piece,’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ the two-part anime is directed by Mitsuo Hashimoto. The plot follows the three fan-favorite protagonists—Toriko, Luffy, and Goku—as they join forces to defeat a formidable enemy and partake in a grand feast. Each character retains their unique abilities and personalities, leading to a dynamic and action-packed storyline.

The special episode highlights the competitive spirit among the characters, creating an uncanny resemblance to the cutthroat rivalry among their fanbases. This crossover special shares several similarities with ‘Baki Hanma VS Kengan’ Ashura,’ one such being their strength and combat skills, which often go undefeated for long arcs in their own respective universes. Moreover, both feature intense battles, a blend of humor and action, and the character’s signature fighting style.

