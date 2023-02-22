Are Ines and Damian Together in Perfect Match?

Fans of Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match‘ are quite used to unexpected twists and turns as their favorite reality TV stars try and find love. Season 1 of the dating show saw many unexpected pairings who tried to find love among those who had also joined the exp[eriment. While few people expected Ines Tazi and Damian Powers to be a couple, it did not stop people from rooting for them. The circumstances leading to their pairing were nothing short of interesting and made the fans wonder if the duo is still with each other. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Ines and Damian’s Perfect Match Journey

Damian Powers entered the star-studded Netflix show thanks to Francesca Farago, his friend from real life who wanted to see if the two had any romantic potential. Their relationship certainly blossomed into an enviable one, as they could often be seen being open about their affection for each other. For Francesca, it was apparently a nice change to be with someone with whom she had both an emotional and a physical connection as well.

However, things soon changed, and Francesca did not find herself as happy with Damian as she was before. This coincided with Ines Tazi deciding to send the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ star on a date with Abbey Humphreys from ‘Twentysomethings: Austin.’ Seeing Francesca’s interest in Abbey disheartened Damian as he could not understand why his partner was suddenly eager to explore a new connection with someone else. Given how dedicated he had been to Francesca since he entered the show, he had not really formed a genuine connection with anyone else that could turn into something romantic.

Meanwhile, Ines Tazi was disappointed in her bad luck when it came to the matter of hearts and her confusion regarding her bond with Dom Gabriel. Ultimately, ‘The Circle France’ star and Damian had a frank conversation where they decided to match up. While both of them knew that they were not each other’s first choices, they were open to exploring the bond that they did have. They did get to know each other very well and even had fun participating in the next compatibility challenge. However, it did seem like Damian had still not let go of his feelings for Francesca.

Are Ines and Damian Still Together?

As far as the recently aired episodes are concerned, Ines and Damian are indeed still together. The couple seems to have found a dynamic that works for them and has built a connection based on past hurts and open communication. While Damian might still be holding some hope for Francesca, Ines does not seem to be interested in pursuing a relationship with anyone apart from Damian. Despite her musings regarding her connection with Dom, she seems content about not coming in between her friend and Georgia Hassarati.

Neither Ines nor Damian have shared any official news regarding their status as a couple after their time on the show. Since the two do follow each other on Instagram, we do believe that they at least share an amicable bond. Given the hard circumstances that the two have had to navigate while they were on the show, both reality TV stars have amassed quite a fan following, which is eager to support their favorite contestants in any way possible.

