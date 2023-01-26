Are Stiles and Lydia Together in Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Directed by Russell Mulcahy, ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is a continuation of MTV’s ‘Teen Wolf,’ a teen drama series developed by Jeff Davis. The supernatural thriller film follows Scott McCall, the Aplha from Beacon Hills, who is forced to return to his hometown after the rise of a sinister evil. The return to Beacon Hills allows viewers to catch up on several fan-favorite characters as they move into the adult phase of their life. As a result, viewers must be wondering about the fate of Stiles and Lydia’s relationship, which was a fan-favorite part of the original show. If you are looking for details about Stiles and Lydia’s relationship post the show’s events, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Are Stiles and Lydia Together?

Stiles Stilinski and Lydia Martin are high school students at Beacon Hills High School during the early seasons of the show. As the seasons progressed, Stiles and Lydia became friends, and the fans shipped them together. However, viewers would have to wait six full seasons before they could watch “Stydia” materialize. At the end of the sixth season’s first half, Stiles returns from the Wild Hunt and starts a romantic relationship with Lydia. The two remain together despite Stiles moving away from Beacon Hills to study at the FBI Academy. However, to the heartbreak of the show’s fans, Stiles and Lydia are no longer together in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie.’

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is set roughly ten years after the events of the series finale. Since then, Stiles and Lydia have spent many years together, getting their happy ending. However, Lydia reveals that she separated from Stiles and the reasoning is pretty tragic. Lydia explains that she had a dream about Stiles dying in a car accident with herself in the passenger’s seat. However, the dream kept repeating. Lydia is a Banshee, and her recurring dreams are often a premonition of death.

Lydia considers herself responsible for Stiles’ death in her dreams. However, to stop her dreams from becoming a reality, Lydia parts ways with Stiles. Sadly, Lydia and Stiles’ happing ending could not be a happily ever after. The revelation of Stiles and Lydia’s breakup has left fans divided, with many viewers unhappy about the film rewriting the characters’ character development. However, the somber nature of the fan-favorite couple’s separation also allows the characters to mature and move into the adult part of their lives.

Is Dylan O’Brien In Teen Wolf: The Movie?

Actor Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles Stilinski has been considered the heart of ‘Teen Wolf,’ alongside the story’s soul – Tyler Posey’s Scott McCall. Stiles is arguably the most popular character of the show, and his signature wit is many viewers’ introduction to sarcasm. In the lead-up to the film’s release, O’Brien denied his involvement in the project. As a result, several fans were hoping that O’Brien would prove to be the metaphorical “werewolf” of the conversation and show up for a cameo. After all, the actor did reprise his role in the second half of the sixth season, despite exiting as a main cast member. Therefore, viewers were hoping for a similar miracle.

Ultimately, Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles is not in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie.’ ‘The Maze Runner‘ actor explained that he felt satisfied with where he left the character and did not wish to revisit it. However, Stiles is referenced several times in the movie. Moreover, Roscoe, Stiles’ jeep, owned by O’Brien in real-life, is also a major part of the story. In the end, the jeep is given to Derek Hale’s son, Eli, symbolizing the passing on of the baton. As for O’Brien’s Stiles, the actor might reprise his role if the film is followed up with a sequel.

