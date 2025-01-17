Back in Action: Is Foxhound Manor a Real Place in the UK? Is Ginny Curtis Based on a Real MI6 Agent?

Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’ follows the story of Matt and Emily, who seize the opportunity to leave their lives as spies behind and start a new family. The couple spends well over a decade in their normal lives, but one misgiving leads things to go south all at once, and they are forced back into the action and danger they thought they’d escaped for good. In such a time, they need someone they can trust beyond a doubt, and that’s where Emily’s mother, Ginny Curtis, comes into the picture. They visit her at her lavish Foxhound Manor, and the fans of the film can visit the place. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Foxhound Manor is Brought to Life in a Popular English Location

Most of the events in ‘Back in Action’ take place in and around London, with critical scenes featuring Ginny Curtis’ Foxhound Manor, which is named after her codename from her days as a spy. The filming of these scenes took place in the historic Shepperton studios, which boasts thousands of square feet worth of stages that offer a wide variety of space to filmmakers. Netflix has employed the space for its several high profile projects like ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘3 Body Problem,’ and ‘The Sandman,’ to name a few. Its action movies ‘The Union,’ ‘Lift,’ ’Heart of Stone,’ and ‘The Old Guard’ were also filmed at the studios. With so many of its projects being filmed there, the streaming service announced in 2019 that it would be creating its own production hub at the studios.

In ‘Back in Action,’ the location was used to film the scenes featuring Glenn Close at her character’s family home, where she has retired with her young lover. Apart from being the safest location for Matt, Emily and their children, it is also the place where Matt hid a very important thing that he now needs to retrieve to save his family. At the same time, the place is also raided by the bad guys and offers a lot of action. Considering this, the grand spaces provided by the Shepperton grounds serve as the perfect choice.

Glenn Close Embodied Ginny Curtis’ Character with Great Ease

‘Back in Action’ is a fictional story written by Seth Gordon and Brendan O’Brien, with all the characters, including Ginny Curtis, being made up by the writers to serve the film’s plot. While the script gave a general idea of who the characters were and what purpose they served in the movie, Gordon, who also directed the film, left enough space for the actors to bring their own touch to the characters, and it worked incredibly well, especially in case of Ginny.

Glenn Close revealed that she and her co-star Jamie Demetriou, who plays Nigel, came up with one of the most interesting aspects of Ginny’s plot line in the film. Initially, the script had a different connection between them. However, the actors found that Ginny and Nigel would work better if they were living together as lovers. This approach gave a different touch to the story, making the movie even more entertaining. In the same vein, Close wanted to keep things as authentic as possible, which is why she did most of her stunts herself. She described it as a thrilling experience that made the filming experience even more fun.

