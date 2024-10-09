Bad Monkey: What Happens to Tilly the Dog?

In Apple TV+’s crime drama series ‘Bad Monkey,’ Eve Stripling loves no one more than her dog, Tilly. Even though she appears like a homicidal maniac who can cold-bloodedly kill her husband, she is nothing but a compassionate angel with maternal feelings when she is with her pet. This contrast in her nature makes the dog an important part of the narrative. When Andrew Yancy hunts down Eve and Nick, Tilly ends up in the middle of the conflict. The detective even uses her as a shield when his target aims a gun at him, raising concerns about the beloved pet’s fate. However, as the show concludes, we may not need to worry about the adorable canine! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tilly is Safe From Dangers at the End of Bad Monkey

When ‘Bad Monkey’ concludes, Tilly is alive and well, without anything or anyone threatening her life. Her life hangs by a thread when Yancy and Nick’s ultimate showdown occurs on Andros Island. The detective holds her in front of him when the fraudster aims a gun at him. The latter is more than ready to kill the dog and the officer, but Eve comes in between to save her beloved pet. The intervention, especially after she clarifies that she won’t even hesitate to kill her husband’s daughter, Caitlin, stuns the man who amputated his one arm to immerse her in luxury.

Nick then starts hating Tilly. As a devoted, vulnerable husband in love, he cannot hurt Eve, even though she has shown him that she doesn’t mind jeopardizing his or Caitlin’s safety. Thus, he intends to punish her by hurting her bog. However, the plan backfires when he increases her resentment towards him by seeing Tilly as a wretched creature. The indignation culminates when Eve kills him by dropping him to a waterbody, leaving him to drown to death helplessly. By murdering Nick, she eliminates Tilly’s one true enemy and then disappears to Portugal.

Tilly Loses Her Beloved Owner

Tilly’s luxurious vacation in Portugal does not last long. While cherishing her newfound freedom, a carrot gets stuck in Eve’s throat, blocking the passageway of air. The incident causes panic in her, who stumbles from the roof of a tall building and falls to a concrete surface, only to die instantaneously. Tilly rushes to her owner to lick her blood rather than give a last kiss to her “mom.” The particular development shows what Eve reaps after sowing hatred. After committing and ordering murders, she dies in a panic, without even her beloved pet caring for her.

As far as Tilly’s fate is concerned, the Portuguese officials who will arrive at the scene are expected to look after her. Since Eve doesn’t have a next of kin to adopt the dog, the officers may not find anyone to hand her over. Caitlin is wise enough to understand who killed her father, Nick, and she may have been hating Tilly as much as she hates Eve. Therefore, when the police officers call her to inform her about her stepmother’s death, she will most likely clarify that she doesn’t want anything to do with the dog. After confirming that nobody will come looking for her, the officials may hand Tilly over to a pet shelter, where she may get adopted, hopefully by a local family who isn’t as homicidal as her former “mom and dad.”

