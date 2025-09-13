Do Horace and Kimmie Die in Beauty in Black Season 2?

In ‘Beauty in Black’ season 2, the tides of power have drastically shifted in Kimmie’s favor, bringing her into even grounds with the rest of the Bellaries. Her newfound marriage to Horace, a relationship built only for convenience and a vengeful scheme, makes her a shareholder in the titular family business. Furthermore, it also adds millions to her name through the family will, as well as Horace’s personal riches. Since his brother, ex-wife, sons, and daughter-in-law have all been eyeing this money for a long time, Kimmie’s introduction into the family dynamic sends things into a haywire mess. However, this also means she now has a target on her back. Meanwhile, her husband is already living on borrowed time as his terminal cancer diagnosis brings him closer and closer toward his demise. Thus, one can’t help but wonder what these new changes mean for Kimmie and Horace’s storylines. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Bellarie Will Keeps Kimmie Protected From Harm

So far, life has dealt Kimmie many dangerous cards. Under Jules’ control, she was trafficked into sex work, subjugated to violence and abuse from many, including Horace’s son, Roy. Nonetheless, now that she is officially a part of the Bellarie family, many of those previous threats hold no real grasp over her life. Horace takes care of the leverage Jules has been using for years to exploit her. Similarly, the wealth that comes with being his wife washes away most of the danger that previously clouded her life. Initially, Kimmie has some trouble reckoning with this version of the truth. Past experiences have taught her not to trust anything that seems too good to be true. Therefore, she can’t help but doubt Horace’s intentions.

Once Kimmie finds out that her husband may have had a hand in her close friend Angel’s death, this paranoia takes hold completely. She convinces herself that if Horace is willing to kill the younger man, for whom he has been harboring some feelings for some time now, then he would have no problem putting her, Rain, and Sylvie into danger. For the same reason, she tries to bolt away from his estate, eager to skip town to safety. In the end, it all turns out to be a misunderstanding that is ultimately resolved. Thus, Kimmie realizes that she really is safe as a Bellarie. Her marriage to Horace makes her an equal shareholder in the family will.

This means that, as per the guidelines of her late father-in-law’s testament, no one in the family can mortally target Kimmie’s life without sacrificing their own shares in the company and inheritance. Furthermore, Horace’s personal will puts in similar safeguards in place for her best friends Rain and Angel, as well as her younger sister, Sylvie. As such, by the time the ending of season 2 part 1 rolls around, Kimmie has complete authority and power over the other Bellaries as the COO of the company. Yet, one mistake threatens to unravel her future. In a moment of chaos, Rain ends up pushing Glen, Jules’ son, out of a window. Even though the young man doesn’t die, the fall nearly kills him. Therefore, Rain and the others can find a way to cover up this incident and wash their hands of it; there’s always a chance that Jules may make a play for Kimmie’s life.

Horace Participates in a Promising Experimental Treatment

While Kimmie’s future is somewhat secured, at least for now, the same cannot be said for her husband. Horace has known about his cancer for a long time now. Therefore, he also knows that there’s little modern medicine can do to help him survive the terminal diagnosis. However, instead of continuing to fight for a way to survive, the older man puts in all his efforts into ensuring he can take revenge on his thankless family in his dying days. For the same reason, he comes up with the plan to marry Kimmie and transfer all his inheritance and company shares to her, ensuring her sons and the others get nothing from his inevitable death. Yet, it is only once the plan truly goes into motion that Horace begins to have regrets.

Although Horace is still sure he wants to exact such revenge upon his family, he’s also eager to stick around to witness it now. Fortunately for him, bright-eyed Sylvie finds out about an experimental Eastern medicine treatment that has had some luck with treating terminal cancer. Earlier, he had overlooked this treatment when his doctor had suggested it to him. Back then, he was more interested in ensuring that if he had to die, it happened in his own home rather than some foreign land. Nonetheless, his priorities now seem to have changed. Thus, he agrees to this experimental care, flying to Italy to partake in the treatment. Ultimately, although there’s still a big chance the treatment fails, leading Hroace toward his death anyway, a sliver of hope has certainly entered the older man’s narrative.

Read More: What Happened to Gillian? Did Joy Rovaris Leave Beauty in Black?