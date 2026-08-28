Beauty in Black Season 3 Ending Explained: Who is Gina’s Boss?

‘Beauty in Black’ season 3 finds a new footing now that Mallory and Kimmie are finally on the same side of the fight. As per their last move against the Bellaries, they have managed to turn state’s evidence against Norman, Olivia, Roy, and Jules. Yet, just because they’re in federal custody, it doesn’t mean their threat has entirely been neutralized. This is most true for the revenge-driven duo Norman and Jules.

The former and his many shady connections continue to undo all of Kimmie and her allies’ hard work, while the latter’s dependable resourcefulness keeps him in the game as an enemy to look out for. However, the newest member of the Bellarie family realizes that the person she should be most worried about might just be her own husband: Horace. Now that he has managed to evade death’s door, the family patriarch is back and ready to run over any obstacles in his way to securing a shining legacy. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Beauty in Black Season 3 Recap

In light of the mass arrest of multiple Bellaries, the remaining others are free to celebrate their victory. Even so, Kimmie can’t shake off the feeling that the others might still have something menacing up their sleeves. Horace, who is aware of his brother’s knack for getting himself out of tricky situations, shares these concerns. However, he seems to have bigger fish to fry, namely the relationship between his son Charles and their family attorney Varney. When Kimmie tries to accuse him of internalized homophobia over his hatred for his younger son, Horace decides to prove a point by hooking up with her in the car on their way back home from the office. This encounter ends up introducing confusing new emotions in the way Kimmie views her husband. Meanwhile, Rain takes over Delinda’s club, rebranding the joint as Make it Rain.

However, the new owner soon discovers that the club was previously in partnership with a devious woman named Gina. Despite her threatening demeanor, Rain refuses to play ball with her, especially at the cost of splitting her profits. Although she doesn’t know it yet, Gina is actually a highly dangerous individual. In fact, despite being in a jail cell, Olivia’s current priorities lie in ensuring she can pay off her debts to the blonde woman. For the same reason, the older woman is blackmailing her son, Charles, into coughing up 250 thousand dollars in exchange for evidence that promises to send him to prison. The youngest Bellarie heir attempts to ask others for help, but finds all avenues closed. As a result, he resorts to the extreme and tries to commit suicide. Fortunately for him, his ex, Varney, manages to show up at the right place at the right time, saving him from himself.

In the aftermath, Charles is confronted with his father, who is unbothered by his son’s suicide attempts and continues to abuse and belittle him. In light of these events, Varney realizes that Charles is the most important person in his life. As such, he agrees to help him out of his predicament once he promises to seek out professional help for his mental health. The harrowing incident ultimately ends up bringing the two men back together, this time without any reservations about keeping their relationship a secret, even from Horace. Shortly afterward, the family patriarch is contacted by his Italian oncologist, who comes bearing some jarring news. Apparently, since his experimental treatment, they have discovered that Horace’s cancer was actually a result of deliberate and gradual poisoning.

Someone at Stanley Heart Hospital had been injecting cancer cells into Horace’s system, which eventually resulted in his diagnosis. Therefore, he sets out to find out who exactly is behind this betrayal. After roughing up one of the board members, Horace discovers that it was his brother, Norman, who sent out the orders to poison him. Meanwhile, Norman’s attempts to escape federal custody finally work. In the aftermath, he makes a beeline for Mallory. Around the same time, Kimmie’s sister, Sylvie, becomes a loose cannon. Since Glenn’s death, the teenager has been struggling to fit into her sister’s new normal. As such, she decides to return to her mother’s abusive home. Moreover, she considers going to the police and coming clean about Glenn’s death. This becomes a big problem for Rain, who stands to lose the most from this. Nonetheless, the club owner soon finds herself with bigger problems.

Beauty in Black Season 3 Ending: Who is Gina’s Boss? Why Do They Shoot Up the Club?

Gina looms over the narrative in season 3 as an unseen but perpetual threat. Her earlier dealings with Olivia establish her as a dangerous individual who is not to be taken lightly. However, once Rain overtakes the strip club, she continues to do just that. The club’s shady dealings have always been an open secret to those who frequented the place. However, Rain assumes that with Jules behind bars and Delinda gone, she has a real opportunity to turn things around. For the same reason, she has no interest in entertaining whatever arrangement previously existed between Gina and the club. This decision invites some side eyes from others who have been around at the club for a long time. Apparently, Gina actually works for the Mafia.

Thus, if Rain fails to play nice with these hidden partners, she could be putting herself and the club in serious danger. Nonetheless, the ownership of the joints gives the former stripper a new taste of power that quickly gets to her head. The money that she’s making gives him a false sense of security and superiority, which comes out in ugly ways, such as the mistreatment of her staff. However, she eventually faces the consequences of this major oversight. Gina pays her another visit, this time with her boss, who turns out to be none other than Jules. The revelation of this connection reveals something deeper about the character and his underworld connection.

As such, it seems the apparent Mafia boss is a bigger threat than Kimmie and the others deemed him to be. Jules goes on to prove this by having his men storm the club and shoot up the entire place, sparing neither the employees nor the customers. In one fell swoop, he manages to destroy everything Rain has been attempting to build. Naturally, his wrath isn’t solely brought on by her refusal to share the profits of the place with Gina. Instead, he is largely motivated by the discovery he has made about the club owner and her friends’ hand in the death of his son, Glenn. Thus, now that Jules is out of prison and backed by a criminal army, he becomes the biggest threat that the remaining Bellaries will have to confront.

Do Kimmie Mallory Varney and Angel Survive the Club Shooting?

Jules’ final depiction of power isn’t a simple performance meant to intimidate and threaten Rain. The mass shooting he deploys takes multiple victims from the club without rhyme or reason. In fact, there’s a big chance the man himself isn’t even aware that many of his greatest adversaries are currently in the room. Earlier in the night, Mallory and Kimmie had arrived at the club in hopes of forgetting the nightmarish events of the evening prior. After getting sufficiently drunk, Mallory had then continued to invite Varney, who had swiftly become a close friend and confidant, to the club. Lastly, Angel had also rushed to the establishment after his other attempts to contact Kimmie had failed.

Angel arrived at the club, bearing bad news about Horace, who had recently been entangled in a potentially fatal gunfight. Thus, the quad was on their way to leave the Make it Rain club and drive down to the hospital when Jules’ men had infiltrated the place. As a result, they also ended up getting caught in the shooting that followed. However, as the season ends on a cliffhanger, the fates of these characters are left uncertain and inconclusive. This leaves the demises of four major players ambiguous, bestowing even more power and surprise to Jules’ final power move. Ultimately, it is unlikely that Kimmie, Mallory, Varney, and Angel, all of them, would have died such senseless deaths. Ye, any confirmation will only arrive with a potential continuation.

Does Jules Kill Sylvie?

The unrest in Kimmie’s family creates the events that set Jules’ escape from federal custody into motion. After Sylvie leaves with her mother, she becomes obsessed with the idea of going to the authorities about Glenn’s death. She blamed Rain’s for the incident and holds her older sister accountable for covering up the whole thing. Therefore, she wants justice even at the cost of throwing her own loved ones under the bus. Her opportunist mother encourages this line of thought, likely under the assumption that she will be able to extort money from Kimmie by pushing her into a corner. Thus, she even reaches out to the local authorities the night before Sylvie is set to give her statement. This conversation ends up reaching Agent Paul, who attempts to use it to get Jules to talk. Yet, all this does is give the latter a reason to fight.

Once Jules realizes that his son’s fall wasn’t an accident, he becomes obsessed with exacting revenge. Therefore, he comes up with a plan. He tells Paul that he knows where Norman keeps the blackmail material, which allows him to mold the system to his will. As a result, he convinces the agent to take him out on a ride to this secretive location in order to retrieve the evidence. Unsurprisingly, once at the location, he incapacitates Paul and earns his own freedom. In fact, he actually makes Paul drive out to Sylvie’s mother’s trailer house. Thus, once free, he storms the place, killing the mother and her boyfriend. Afterward, he holds Sylvie at gunpoint to confirm the circumstances that led to Glenn’s fall. Once he has the names of the people responsible, he shoots Sylvie as well.

Do Horace and Norman Die?

Before Mallory arrives at the club, she’s confronted with a different danger at her home: Norman. The latter has blackmail material on various powerful men, including federal judges. As such, he has successfully managed to escape federal custody while the rest of his co-conspirators remain behind bars. Naturally, his first pitstop is Mallory, the woman responsible for killing his wife. Mallory’s involvement in the death had been the inciting incident that set tin the show’s narrative into motion in season 1. Now, the consequences have finally arrived on her doorstep.

Even so, Mallory refuses to back down and fights Norman off as he attacks her in her own home. In the end, she manages to shoot him in her living room. Kimmie arrives to help afterward and convinces the other to inform Horace about the incident. The patriarch is pleased at the turn of events since it gives him a reason to cut off Mallory from the company shares. Better yet, it has brought about the end of his brother without requiring his own involvement. Thus, even after Officer Alex informs him that Norman still has a pulse, he holds off on calling for help, choosing to let his brother bleed to his death. However, Horace finds himself in for a surprise.

After everyone leaves and Horace waits around for Norman to pass, the latter manages to get back to his feet and train his gun on his brother. This leads to a shootout with both brothers sustaining bullet wounds. Fortunately for Horace, he is on the phone during the encounter, which allows his security detail to arrive at Mallory’s house in record time. The guards, accompanied by Angel, come to his rescue and take him to the county hospital. In turn, they leave an equally injured Norman at the house at their boss’ command. As the show ends, both the Bellaries brothers are at a precarious edge, which could potentially spell out their doom. If this happens, it will likely change the entire gameboard for better or for worse.

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