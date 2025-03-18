7 Best Bigfoot Movies on Prime Video (March 2025)

Bigfoot has long been a captivating figure in cinema, whether as a towering force of horror, a thrilling mystery, or even the heart of a lighthearted comedy. Filmmakers have explored the legend in countless ways, from chilling creature features to quirky, offbeat adventures. Beyond fiction, documentaries have delved into real-life sightings and folklore, blurring the line between myth and reality. With its vast library, Amazon Prime offers a diverse selection of Bigfoot movies across multiple genres. To help you navigate this intriguing subgenre, we’ve carefully curated the best Sasquatch movies available on Prime in this list.

7. Sasquatch Mountain (2006)

‘Sasquatch Mountain’ is a gripping mix of creature horror and crime thriller, bringing a fresh take to the Bigfoot legend. Instead of following the typical lone-hiker-in-the-woods formula, the movie throws in a group of desperate bank robbers on the run. After a botched heist, they find themselves deep in the wilderness, only to realize that the police aren’t their biggest problem—something far more dangerous is lurking among the trees. Amidst all this a tow-truck driver is caught in this commotion. Unlike many entries in the genre that rely on fleeting glimpses of the monster, ‘Sasquatch Mountain’ leans into creature-feature territory, making Bigfoot an active force in the narrative rather than a distant myth. If you’re looking for a Bigfoot movie that blends crime, action, and horror, this one delivers an engaging ride. You can watch it here.

6. Discovering Bigfoot (2017)

‘Discovering Bigfoot’ takes a different approach from traditional Bigfoot horror—it’s a documentary that aims to prove the creature’s existence. Led by researcher Todd Standing, the film follows his journey deep into remote wilderness areas, where he claims to have captured undeniable evidence of Sasquatch. Unlike many cryptid documentaries that rely on vague accounts and grainy footage, this one presents up-close encounters that Standing insists are the real deal. The film blends investigative journalism with survivalist adventure, creating a sense of immersion that pulls the audience into the mystery. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, it’s a fascinating watch—one that adds another layer to the never-ending debate about whether Bigfoot is a myth or reality. It can be streamed here.

5. Primal Rage (2018)

‘Primal Rage’ reinvents the Bigfoot myth with a brutal, action-packed survival horror approach. Instead of depicting the creature as a shy forest dweller, this film leans into the idea of Sasquatch as a terrifying, almost supernatural apex predator. The story follows a couple stranded in the Pacific Northwest after a car accident, only to find themselves hunted by a monstrous being lurking in the wilderness. What makes this film stand out is its sheer intensity. The creature design is striking—far from the usual lumbering beast, this Bigfoot is fast, intelligent, and merciless. The film also blends Native American folklore into the story, adding an eerie, mythical quality to the horror. Visceral and relentless, ‘Primal Rage’ offers one of the most ferocious takes on the Bigfoot legend, making it a must-watch for fans of creature horror with an edge. Find it here.

4. Willow Creek (2013)

‘Willow Creek’ strips Bigfoot horror down to its raw essentials, delivering a slow-burning, nerve-wracking experience. Directed by Bobcat Goldthwait, this found-footage thriller follows a couple venturing into the legendary Bluff Creek area—the site of the famous 1967 Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot footage. Their goal is to document their journey, but as they push deeper into the wilderness, they begin to realize they might not be alone. The film’s most famous sequence—a nearly 20-minute static shot in a tent—is a lesson in minimalist horror, proving that fear isn’t always about what you see but what you hear and imagine. It’s a chilling, immersive take on the Bigfoot myth, proving that sometimes, the scariest thing is simply being out there in the unknown. It is available here.

3. Exists (2014)

‘Exists’ delivers one of the most intense and adrenaline-fueled takes on the Bigfoot legend, turning the found-footage format into a full-throttle survival horror experience. The film follows a group of friends on a trip to a remote cabin, unaware that they’ve stumbled into the territory of something massive, intelligent, and very, very angry. What starts as a fun getaway quickly spirals into a desperate fight for survival as they realize they’re being hunted. Directed by Eduardo Sánchez, the film expertly balances chaotic, first-person horror with a creature that feels both primal and eerily strategic. The attacks are relentless, the tension is sky-high, and the sense of isolation is palpable. If you’re looking for a Bigfoot movie that doesn’t hold back on action and sheer terror, this one delivers in full force. Give it a try here.

2. 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot (#1 Will Blow Your Mind) (2021)

‘15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot (#1 Will Blow Your Mind)’ flips the usual Bigfoot movie formula on its head, delivering a sharp, satirical mockumentary that pokes fun at clickbait journalism and cryptid obsession. The story follows a disillusioned internet journalist sent to cover the Bigfoot phenomenon—expecting to churn out another forgettable, sensationalized piece—only to find himself caught in something far stranger than he anticipated. It cleverly skewers internet culture, influencer gimmicks, and the exploitative nature of modern journalism, all while delivering a surprisingly engaging Bigfoot mystery. The humor is razor-sharp, but it never entirely dismisses the legend at its core, making it a unique and refreshing entry into the genre. If you’re tired of the usual Sasquatch horror and want something that plays with expectations, this one is an underrated gem. You can stream it right here.

1. Son of Bigfoot (2017)

‘Son of Bigfoot’ is the kind of Bigfoot movie you don’t expect—but one that leaves a lasting impression. While most films depict the creature as a shadowy enigma or a relentless force of nature, this one dares to flip the script, transforming the legend into something deeply personal. Instead of fear, it focuses on discovery. Instead of horror, it offers heart. At its core, this animated adventure is about a boy searching for his identity, only to uncover a truth more extraordinary than he could have imagined—his father is Bigfoot. But this revelation isn’t just about superhuman abilities or outrunning a corporate villain; it’s about understanding where you come from and what truly makes you who you are. Wrapped in vibrant animation and packed with humor, action, and warmth, ‘Son of Bigfoot’ reminds us that sometimes, the greatest myths aren’t just stories—they’re family. Watch it online here.

Read More: Best Zombie Movies on Amazon Prime