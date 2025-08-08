All Blake Lively Movies and Shows on Netflix (August 2025)

Blake Lively, christened Blake Ellender Brown, made her on-screen debut in her father’s directorial project ‘Sandman’ in 1998. Her breakthrough role came in 2005 with ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.’ Two years later, she reached stardom by turning to television, playing Serena van der Woodsen in ‘Gossip Girl.’ Simultaneously, she solidified her place in Hollywood playing supporting leads in films such as ‘New York, I Love You,’ ‘The Town,’ and ‘Savages.’ After ‘Gossip Girl’ finished its original run, Blake shifted her attention to the big screens and bagged the lead in movies across a range of genres, like ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘The Shallows,’ ‘Café Society,’ and ‘A Simple Favor.’ She produced and stars opposite director Justin Baldoni in the 2024 drama ‘It Ends with Us,’ which became a commercial success but also the subject of controversy and lawsuits between the leads. If you are looking to stream Blake Lively‘s work on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Based on the eponymous series of novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, ‘Gossip Girl’ revolves around a group of teenagers attending a prestigious high school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Their private lives are narrated by a mysterious blogger who goes only by the titular pseudonym. Even after they graduate from school, then college, and lead their own lives, Gossip Girl does not fail to update her column. With their scandals being aired in public, the group attempts to find out the true identity of the blogger. Blake Lively stars in the series as Serena van der Woodsen, a socialite whose life becomes the subject of Gossip Girl’s column. Watch the series created and developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage here.

1. It Ends With Us (2024)

Adapted for the screen from Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, ‘It Ends With Us’ chronicles the life of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman starting her life over in Boston after surviving a traumatic childhood. She chases a lifelong dream of opening her own business, and forms an instant connection with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). However, in the course of their relationship, Lily faces sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship, and bring up the suppressed trauma. She finds her relationship upended when Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), her first love, reenters her life. Stream the Justin Baldoni-directed film on Netflix.

