Tom Wozniczka, Flula Borg, and Xavier Samuel to Star in Netflix’s ‘Champagne Problems’

Minka Kelly will star alongside three charming young men in her upcoming Netflix feature. The Cinemaholic can confirm that Flula Borg, Xavier Samuel, and Tom Wozniczka have stepped aboard the romantic-comedy film ‘Champagne Problems.’ With Mark Steven Johnson at the helm, the project has entered production in Paris, France. The cast of the movie also includes Mitchell Mullen, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Thibault de Montalembert, Sean Amsing, and Astrid Whettnall.

The plot follows a merger and acquisitions executive (Kelly) who heads to France to close a deal for a popular champagne brand. As she makes her way through Paris just ahead of Christmas Eve, she has a chance encounter with a charming stranger who sweeps her off her feet. However, she soon realizes he is the son of the champagne label’s founder, complicating her assignment. Wozniczka is likely playing the love interest, named Henri Cassell, son of Hugo Cassell (Montalembert).

Wozniczka is a French actor who has garnered attention for his performance as Thomas Chassangre in Apple TV+’s ‘Drops of God,’ a psychological drama that revolves around the inheritance of the world’s greatest wine collection. He also starred in Apple TV+’s renowned spy series ‘Slow Horses’ as Patrice and the long-running French series ‘Magellan’ as Lucas Turpin.

Hailing from Germany, Borg is a dancer-turned-actor known for portraying Javelin in the 2021 superhero flick ‘The Suicide Squad,’ Pieter Krämer in ‘Pitch Perfect 2,’ and Skip Tracer Randy in ABC’s ‘The Rookie.’ He has also made multiple appearances on the talk show ‘Conan.’

Samuel is an Australian actor who has gained recognition with his performances in ‘Adore’ as Ian, Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ as Cass Chaplin, Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ as Scotty Moore, ‘Love & Friendship’ as Reginald DeCourcy, and Disney+’s ‘The Clearing’ as Colin Garrison. His other credits include Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Tell Me Your Secrets,’ ‘Seven Types of Ambiguity,’ ‘A Few Less Men,’ and ‘Bad Blood.’

Kelly is a seasoned actress known for appearing in ‘Blackwater Lane’ as Cass, ‘Euphoria‘ as Samantha, ‘Titans’ as Dawn Granger, and ‘Lansky’ as Maureen Duffy. She is also slated to star in Netflix’s upcoming contemporary Western drama, ‘Ransom Canyon,’ which centers on the interweaving lives and romance between three ranch families in the Texas Hill Country.

Mark Steven Johnson is the writer and director behind Nicolas Cage’s ‘Ghost Rider.’ His directing credits include ‘Simon Birch,’ the 2002 ‘Daredevil,’ ‘When in Rome,’ and ‘Finding Steve McQueen.’ Recently, he has helmed multiple romantic comedies for Netflix, including ‘Love in the Villa’ and ‘Love, Guaranteed.’

Paris is a popular filming destination when it comes to romantic dramas or comedies. Other renowned movies and shows shot in and around the City of Love include Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘One Day,’ ‘Something’s Gotta Give,’ and ‘Midnight in Paris.’

Read More: The Beekeeper 2 Confirmed; Expected to Begin Filming in LA in January