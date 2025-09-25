Charlize Theron’s ‘Cash’ Starts Filming in London in Spring 2026

The British Capital will soon welcome a prolific actress and an acclaimed director, who are joining forces for the first time. The filming of the Paramount+ limited political drama series ‘Cash’ will take place in London in the spring of 2026. David O. Russell will direct the show, thereby making his debut as a series director. Charlize Theron will star and is the only revealed cast member yet. While the plot is under wraps, ‘Cash’ will deal with Russian oligarchs and the British government.

Charlize Theron recently reprised her role as Andy in the Netflix action flick ‘The Old Guard 2.’ Before that, we saw her as Cipher in ‘Fast X,’ Lady Lesso in ‘The School for Good and Evil,’ and Clea in the post-credit scene of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ As far as TV is concerned, we saw her playing herself in the Apple TV+ comedy series ‘The Studio.’ We will next see her in Christopher Nolan’s epic drama ‘The Odyssey,’ based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem. The film also stars Matt Damon, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, and Zendaya. There is also Baltasar Kormákur’s action thriller ‘Apex,’ where she will be seen opposite Taron Egerton and Eric Bana. It will be released on Netflix.

Acclaimed director David O. Russell’s last venture was ‘Amsterdam,’ a historical comedy drama about three friends who witness a murder in 1930s New York City. His other directorial credits include ‘Joy,’ based on the life of entrepreneur and inventor Joy Mangano, the crime drama ‘American Hustle,’ and the romantic comedy movies ‘Accidental Love’ and ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’ His upcoming project is ‘Madden,’ a biographical sports drama based on the life of NFL legend John Madden. It stars Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale.

Upcoming movies to be shot in London include ‘Deeper,’ featuring Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas, ‘The Duchess of Malfi,’ starring Morfydd Clark, and ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,’ with Milly Alcock in the titular role.

