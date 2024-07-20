Hallmark’s Christmas at the Plaza: All Filming Locations and Cast Details

The 2019 Hallmark holiday-themed movie, ‘Christmas at the Plaza,’ follows Jessica Cooper, a historian specializing in 19th-century traditions, and Nick Perrelli, a charming decorator. Jessica is tasked with curating an exhibition on Christmas history at a grand landmark. Nick, working on the festive decorations, crosses paths with Jessica, and their professional relationship soon develops into something more personal.

As Jessica explores the nostalgic stories and precious artifacts, she becomes enchanted by the ambiance and magic of the place. Meanwhile, Nick’s creative flair transforms the venue into a holiday wonderland. Directed by Ron Oliver, the family rom-com brings the surroundings to life, enhancing the plot by influencing the characters’ actions. The grandeur setting and decorations capture the essence of Christmas, making ‘Christmas at the Plaza’ a visual delight.

Christmas at the Plaza Filming Locations

‘Christmas at the Plaza’ was filmed in New York City, New York, and Winnipeg, Manitoba. Citing his decision to set the movie in New York City, writer-director Ron Oliver referred to this project as one of his most personal. Principal photography began on August 25 and concluded on September 24, with the wrap party coinciding with lead actor Ryan Paevey’s birthday. The working title of the project was ‘A Very Plaza Christmas.’

New York City, New York

Most of the plot in ‘Christmas at the Plaza’ takes place in New York City, New York. Director Ron Oliver had conceived the idea to set the film at The Plaza after visiting the site with family in April 2019. He arrived in New York City a week before filming commenced and stayed at the luxurious hotel to scout suitable backgrounds for shooting. The production team soon followed and entered The Plaza at 768 Fifth Avenue to film within real locations.

The hotel’s signboard informed customers about the film shoot and possible changes in the lobby’s ambiance. The iconic French Renaissance-inspired architecture of The Plaza plays a significant role in the narrative. The historical landmark has hosted many film productions in the past, including Christmas movies like ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,’ as well as Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘North by Northwest.’

Outside the building, Oliver shared images from shooting near 59th Street and Fifth Avenue, capturing grounded shots of the Manhattan skyline. ‘Christmas at the Plaza’ also features Bryant Park, an open public space near Midtown Manhattan, known for its large buildings, including the New York Public Library at 476 Fifth Avenue. Moreover, the scouts spread out to capture distinct streets in Manhattan, including the Upper East Side, to highlight the city’s holiday decorations.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Following the New York City shoot, the ‘Christmas at the Plaza’ team moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba, to complete the remainder of the production for an additional week. Local studios were used to recreate The Plaza’s interiors due to permission and budget constraints at the original location. These sequences included dialogue-heavy footage and scenes set inside hotel rooms.

Over the years, Winnipeg has become a popular destination for winter settings. Its snowy landscape makes it an ideal choice for holiday-themed projects, as seen in past productions like ‘A Kiss Before Christmas,’ ‘Holiday Hotline,’ and ‘Violent Night.’

Christmas at the Plaza Cast

‘Christmas at the Plaza’ features Elizabeth Henstridge in the leading role of Jessica Cooper. Henstridge is best recognized for her role as Agent Jemma Simmons in Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Her other notable performances include Tara McAllister in ‘Suspicion’ and headlining the TV movie ‘Mystery Island.’ Ryan Paevey stars opposite Henstridge as Nick Perrelli. The actor plays Nathan West on ‘General Hospital’ and appears in numerous other holiday-themed movies such as ‘A Timeless Christmas,’ ‘Coyote Creek Christmas,’ and ‘Under the Christmas Sky.’

Bruce Davison, an industry veteran, plays the role of Reginald Brookwater. Davison has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Longtime Companion’ and also performs in ‘X-Men,’ ‘1923,’ and ‘Those Who Kill.’ Among the supporting actors, Julia Duffy essays Amanda Clark. Duffy is known for her portrayal of Stephanie Vanderkellen in the long-running 80s sitcom ‘Newhart,’ and her appearances in ‘Drake & Josh.’ Nelson Wong plays the role of Kenny Kwan, marking his 25th project with director Ron Oliver. Some of their collaborations include Christmas movies like ‘Every Christmas Has a Story,’ ‘Angel of Christmas,’ and ‘The Christmas Train.’

The cast also features Karen Holness as Cassidy, David Lafontaine as Dennis Park, Wanda Cannon as Lana, Adam Hurtig as Jeremy Brookwater, Emilea Wilson as Alicia, Tom Young as Nick Sr., Rebecca Street as Marie, Gerardo Gismondi as Max, Stephanie Sy as Desiree, John B. Lowe as Franklin Collins, Brenda Gorlick as Mrs. Collins, Paula Potosky as a mother, and Olivia Rattanathongsay as her 6-year-old daughter, Laurel. Lastly, Elaine Apruzzese, Chauncey Duren, and Jordan Guay make uncredited appearances as an Upper East Side shopper, a bellman, and a bartender, respectively.

