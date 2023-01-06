Correct Order to Watch Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923, Explained

Taylor Sheridan is one of the most dynamic creators in Hollywood, with a firm grasp of the Western genre. Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone‘ on Paramount Network is one of the most-watched television shows currently on air. The show’s popularity has led to the expansion of the universe with the addition of the spin-off shows ‘1883’ and ‘1923,’ also created by Sheridan. The three shows combine to tell one cohesive story through different eras in the history of the American West.

The shows’ combined popularity might excite new viewers to board the ‘Yellowstone’ universe hype train, while avid watchers must be wondering how the shows connect to each other. Therefore, viewers must be wondering what the best order to watch the shows is. If you are looking for a guide for the viewing order of ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ and ‘1923,’ here is everything you need to know! MILD SPOILERS AHEAD!

Correct Order to Watch Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan ‘Yellowstone’ is set on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and follows John Dutton III (Kevin Costner), the patriarch of the Dutton family. John leads his family against several foes and fights to protect his ancestral ranch. ‘1883’ is a spin-off prequel series that details the foundation of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. It follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw), the first-generation Dutton rancher to settle in Montana with his family. On the other hand, ‘1923’ is set after the events of ‘1883’ and follows James’ brother Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), as he continues the ranch’s legacy.

Although the three shows are set in the same universe, they are loosely connected. Therefore, viewers can watch the shows in any order. If you wish to watch the shows in chronological order, you can watch ‘1883,’ followed by ‘1923,’ and lastly ‘Yellowstone.’ However, the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone’ coincides with the debut season of ‘1883.’ The first prequel story is mainly a stand-alone entry that details James Dutton’s journey with his family from Texas to Montana.

The series ends with James laying the foundation of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch following his daughter’s death. However, James, his wife, Margaret, and sons John and Spencer Dutton appear in flashbacks of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4. The flashback sequences are set after the events of ‘1883.’ Therefore, an ideal way to watch the three shows is first to watch the three seasons of ‘Yellowstone.’ You can follow it up by watching the episodes of ‘1883’ and continuing the story in ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 and onwards. You can also simultaneously watch ‘1923’ and continue learning about the Dutton family’s origin story.

The third and most interesting way to watch the shows if you wish to board the hype train of the Sheridan creations is to start with ‘1923.’ The series will introduce viewers to the Yellowstone Dutton ranch and its various conflicts. You can then go back and watch ‘1883’ and learn the backstory of the ranch. At the same time, you can start watching ‘Yellowstone’ after ‘1923’ and follow the Dutton family’s story in the present day. This order of viewing will allow you to explore the universe starting from the midpoint and simultaneously learn about its past and future.

Ultimately, the order of viewing depends on your preference. If you are a regular viewer of ‘Yellowstone,’ we recommend you watch ‘1883’ first and follow it up with ‘1923.’ In case you watch ‘1883’ and wish to explore the universe’s other shows, we recommend watching ‘1923’ before coming to ‘Yellowstone.’ If you are entirely new to the franchise, you can start with ‘1923’ followed by ‘1883’ and continue with ‘Yellowstone.’ Each viewing order will contribute to a slightly different experience, but ultimately ‘Yellowstone’ is the flagship show that binds the history of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch together.

