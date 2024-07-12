Fifth Curious Caterer Film Titled ‘Drumstick Drama’

There are interesting updates regarding Goldy Berry and Detective Tom Schultz’s next case! The Cinemaholic has learned that the fifth movie in the ‘Curious Caterer’ film series is titled ‘Drumstick Drama: A Curious Caterer Mystery.’ The production of the Hallmark movie will start in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 29. The project, based on Diane Mott Davidson’s ‘Goldy Bear Culinary Mystery’ book series, is helmed by David Winning. Nikki DeLoach and Andrew W. Walker will reprise their roles as the titular caterer and her detective partner, respectively.

The plot follows Goldy Berry, the extraordinary caterer who deals with a new dilemma. When an app mix-up leads to a double booking, Goldy has no choice but to cater a VIP rock concert while simultaneously going on a long-awaited first date with Detective Tom Schultz at the same event. Unable to say no to either, Goldy decides to juggle both roles. As she finally gets a moment to enjoy her date, a stage light collapses on the lead singer, turning the venue into a crime scene. With the main act dead and foul play suspected, Tom takes charge and enlists Goldy’s help to solve the mystery.

Hallmark’s ‘Curious Caterer’ franchise debuted in 2022 with ‘Dying for Chocolate,’ an adaptation of Davidson’s second novel in the book series. This was followed by ‘Grilling Season‘ and ‘Fatal Vows,’ adaptations of the seventh and fourth novels, respectively in 2023. The fourth and latest entry, ‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans,’ which adapted the tenth novel ‘Sticks & Scones,’ was released earlier this year and elevated Berry and Schultz’s playful chemistry to full-blown romance.

Winning is replacing Paul Ziller, who had directed the franchise’s installments since the second movie, with recent entries written for the screen by Julie Kim and Kariné Marwood, who also wrote ‘Drumstick Drama.’ Davidson wrote 17 novels to form the ‘Goldy Bear Culinary Mystery’ book series, from ‘Catering to Nobody’ in 1990 to ‘The Whole Enchilada’ in 2013, providing the Hallmark Mystery Movie Series segment with ample material for future adaptations in the beloved franchise.

Outside the ‘Curious Caterer’ series, DeLoach is well-known for her roles in ‘North Shore’ as Mary Jeanne “M.J.” Bevans and ‘Awkward’ as Lacey Hamilton. She also starred in numerous holiday-themed movies such as ‘A World Record Christmas,’ ‘The Gift of Peace,’ and ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These,’ as well as the crime drama ‘True Justice: Family Ties.’ Walker, a Hallmark movie regular, recently appeared in ‘For Love & Honey,’ ‘Christmas Island,’ and ‘A Safari Romance.’ His other notable TV appearances include roles in ‘Reba,’ ‘CSI: Miami,’ ‘ER,’ ‘NYPD Blue,’ and ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ in which he played Penny’s boyfriend Mike.

Vancouver, which is also the backdrop of the previous ‘Curious Caterer’ films, continues to be a favorite filming destination for Hallmark’s productions. Its snow-covered forests and urban neighborhoods provide the perfect setting for ‘Drumstick Drama’ and similar detective movies. Recent notable productions emerging from the region include Nicolas Cage-starrer ‘Longlegs.’

