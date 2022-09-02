Dated & Related Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related’ is a unique dating reality series that houses its participants in a luxurious villa so that they may find a romantic partner. However, each cast member has a sibling who has joined them in the journey to find love. As the events unfold, the competitors must find their special someone and help their brother, sister, or causing, do the same. At the end of the season, the couple with the strongest bond gets to take home $100,000.

Though the concept of the show may seem odd to some, the show is quite entertaining thanks to the love, drama, and heartbreak that follows the cast members. With the recent release of the show’s season 1, fans are curious to know what the faces featured in the premiere season are currently up to. If you, too, are eager to learn about the same, we are here with all the answers you need!

Where Are Joey And Corrina Roppo Now?

As of writing, Joey and Corrina Roppo seem to be making impressive strides in their respective fields. Prior to her time on the Netflix show, Corrina used to work as a musician and instructor in Seattle, Washington. However, she and Joey have recently moved to Los Angeles, California, in order to explore their options. There is a high chance that the duo might work alongside some of their friends from ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. After their time on the show, Corrina and Joey have also worked on a musical album that is most likely to be released sometime in Fall 2022.

Joey often posts videos featuring himself and his sister on TikTok and Instagram. You will find that his captions include #siblings to let the viewers know that the two are not a couple. The hashtag actually helped them as they were discovered by the casting agents for the reality show on TikTok through it. The two seem to be having a good time and do not seem to be in any romantic relationship.

Where Are Kaz And Kieran Bishop Now?

Kaz and Kieran Bishop were one of the top sibling pairs in ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. In the finale, it was established Kaz was dating Diana Parsijani while Kieran was in a relationship with Alara Taneri. The current status of the two relationships seems to be under wraps as of writing. The two siblings from London, UK, seem to be enjoying their lives with friends and other close ones. The siblings often feature in each other’s social media posts, and their bond seems to be strong as ever. Apparently, Kaz works as a firefighter while Kieran is a banking consultant. However, the Bishop brothers seem to be on their way to becoming a part of the entertainment industry. In fact, ‘Dated & Related’ is not their first show as they were also a part of ‘Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion.’

Where Are Lily And Mady Bajor Now?

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Lily and Mady Bajor’s presence in ‘Dated & Related’ was short but impactful. Presently, the two sisters seem eager to make their way into the entertainment industry. Lily is quite interested in music and even has an Instagram page dedicated to her work in the field. Meanwhile, Mady is an active presence on OnlyFans, which offers exclusive content from the reality TV star. Both sisters have maintained a strong bond and even have a joint Instagram page. They also seem fond of traveling, with Lily recently enjoying the charms of Ibiza, Spain.

Where Are Deyon And Dyman Miller Now?

The sibling pair of Deyon and Dyman Miller captured the attention of the viewers due to their unique personalities and charm. Given the number of twins in ‘Dated & Related’ season 1, you might be surprised to know that Deyon actually has a twin named Dean Miller, who is apparently a director and an editor. The last official job title held by Deyon was that of a Human Resources Staffing Manager at Randstad USA, where he stopped working in September 2021. Since then, the Miller brother seems to be traveling and apparently works as a model. On the other hand, Dyman is a Digital Content Creator with a significant following on TikTok. Presently, Deyon is apparently living in Orlando, Florida, while Dyman is based in Miami, Florida.

Where Are Chris Hahn And Jason Cohen Now?

Though originally from New Jersey, both Chris Hahn and Jason Cohen are currently based in Los Angeles, California. The two cousins are making impressive strides within the entertainment industry, though Jason is also focused on body-building. In fact, he has a separate Instagram page dedicated to fitness-related content. He also has a YouTube channel to post videos about personal events.

In July 2022, the two boys decided to embark on a 3-month trip to Europe and started a new Vlog channel to document the same. The said vacation does not seem to have commenced though the channel has been used to share updates regarding the cousins’ lives, including their meet-up with fellow cast members like Corrina and Joey Roppo.

Where Are Diana And Nina Parsijani Now?

Twins Diana and Nina Parsijani left quite an impact on their fellow cast members and viewers since their first appearance in ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. The Jewellery Specialists from London, UK, are actually of Norwegian-Iranian descent and have a strong bond. Both of them were part of the final three pairs, with Diana coupled with Kaz Bishop while Nina partnered with Daniel Perfetto. The two share an Instagram page that has an impressive fan following. as of writing, the status of their relationships that were forged in the Netflix show has not been revealed.

Where Are Daniel And Julia Perfetto Now?

All the way from Canada, we have Daniel And Julia Perfetto, who garnered quite a fan following thanks to their performance in ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. Daniel was one of the last contestants left in the show, thanks to his relationship with Nina Parsijani. Daniel has not shared much about his personal life on social media, but his love for body-building is quite evident.

Julia is a Certified Personal Trainer who provides online training to those looking forward to getting fit. She is also the mind behind ‘Perfetto Peach | 12-Week Gym Guide,’ ‘Healthy Eats | Recipe Book’ and ‘Summer Shred | 6-Week At-Home Guide.’ Those interested can buy said guides from Julia’s online portal. The Perfetto sister is affiliated with brands like TLF Apparel, Echt Apparel, and The Giving Movement. In short, there is nothing Julia likes more than mixing her love for fashion and fitness together. At present, Julia seems to be living in Los Angeles, California.

Where Are Ceylan And Alara Taneri Now?

The brother and sister duo of Ceylan And Alara Taneri from Cyprus was hard to miss during their time in ‘Dated & Related season 1. Presently, Alara is working as a Fashion Designer and often models clothes and accessories for her social media followers. She also has an Instagram page dedicated to her work as an apparel designer. At the end of the first installment of the Netflix show, we saw Alar paired up with Kieran Bishop. However, the present status of their relationship seems to be under wraps.

On the other hand, Ceylan seems to be a Footballer, YouTuber, and Twitch Streamer, though he does not seem to have posted any content on the latter two platforms. The reality star is indeed a member of the Cyprus Turkish Football Association and is part of the Yeşiltepe Ilgaz SD club. Just like his sister, Ceylan is also pretty fashion-forward.

Where Are Henry And William Wade Now?

Identical twins Henry and William Wade from London, UK, were one of the most significant sibling pairs in ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. The two have an impressive following on their personal social media accounts and their shared pages. The two seem to be affiliated with 84 World, a talent management organization. Thanks to their work, they have had the opportunity to promote brands like Tommy Hilfiger. Recently, the twins had the opportunity to be the presenters of Dream Valley Festival 2022 and even interviewed actor Idris Elba.

Where Are Rachel And Andy Foster Now?

The Irish siblings Rachel And Andy Foster left quite an impact on the viewers with their presence in ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. Apparently, Andy is a Quantity Surveyor and a Personal Trainer with a keen interest in traveling, bodybuilding, and partying. He seems to be enjoying life with his friends and is reportedly still single. His sister Rachel also seems to be a fan of traveling and has a staggering social media following. She uses her fame to promote different businesses and is partnered with Grail Management, a support company for digital creators.

