Did Katrina Law Lose Weight for NCIS?

Katrina Law’s Special Agent Jessica Knight becomes an integral part of the NCIS Washington Navy Yard team in CBS’ thriller series ‘NCIS.’ Jessica doesn’t take long to build an admirable professional connection with her new colleagues and she succeeds in impressing them with her determination and hard work. Her intuitions and resilience help the team to solve several high-profile cases as well. After Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs departs from NCIS, Jessica plays a pivotal part in steadying the ship with her superior Alden Parker. Recently, fans have been wondering whether Katrina Law had lost weight for portraying the new sensational character of the show. Well, here’s what we can share about the same!

Did Katrina Law Lose Weight?

As of yet, there is no official confirmation that Katrina Law had lost weight for her portrayal of Jessica Knight in ‘NCIS.’ Law has always tried to maintain appropriate physicalities for her characters and she must have lost a few pounds to play Jessica. To play Karen Beach in ‘The Oath,’ Law had to do intense workouts. “I went old-school—working out with weights and doing just one body part at a time. For a while, I was doing a HIIT circuit. But sometimes with interval cardio, I find myself getting injured and wearing myself out a lot. […] I found it easier to do very lazily, long cardio. And also yoga to stay stable and Zen out,” Law told Muscle & Fitness at the time.

As per a recent interview, workouts are still an integral part of Law’s workdays, which explains her physical transformation. In addition, the actress also diets according to the characters she has been playing in different shows. “I’ve been dieting off and on for the different shows that I’ve been on, starting with Spartacus, so I’ve just adapted it to my real life. For example, I know that I need to eat four or five times a day. When I’m working out, I actually eat a lot more sugar when I’m on set. I know it’s a bad habit, but sometimes I’ll have a piece of cake for a pick-me-up. When I’m home, I eat clean. I love eggs, natural carbohydrates, and lots of vegetables,” Law added.

Law’s regular workouts and diets show her dedication to the characters she plays, including Jessica Knight. Recently, weight gain and weight loss have become significant aspects of acting. Seth Gilliam had seemingly lost around 15 pounds to portray Father Gabriel Stokes in ‘The Walking Dead’ and Seth Rogen reportedly lost 14 kgs for his character in ‘Pam and Tommy‘ to enhance their performances considerably. To cite more popular examples, Christian Bale reportedly lost 60 pounds for his role in ‘The Machinist’ and Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly lost 30 pounds for playing Louis “Lou” Bloom in ‘Nightcrawler.’

Law’s physical transformation also enhances her portrayal of Jessica Knight, who demands the fitness to be an efficient special agent. Since the law enforcement officer performs several stunts, Law’s physicality adds to the authenticity of her character.

