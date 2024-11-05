Diego Luna to Direct ‘Lucila’ Next

Diego Luna is returning to feature filmmaking after eight long years! The Cinemaholic has uncovered that the Primetime Emmy-nominated actor-director will helm the drama film ‘Lucila’ next. Principal photography for the movie will tentatively take place in Spain and Mexico between February 10 and April 10, 2025. Abia Castillo wrote the screenplay. The cast of the project has yet to be announced.

The plot revolves around Lucila and Diego, two siblings whose lives are affected by the prevailing violence in Mexico. After being abandoned by their mother, they reside with their grandparents in Mexico City, which affords them few opportunities and fewer hopes for a brighter future. Lucila and Diego then decide to reunite with their mother in Spain, seeking to break out of their geographical and psychological restraints.

The narrative progresses with Lucila and Diego’s arrival in Spain, where they confront racism and hostility. Even though they escape from the violence of their homeland, they find themselves entangled in new forms of struggle as the social pressures and prejudices of their surroundings threaten to replace one trauma with another. The hardships become an inescapable part of their reality.

Luna is a renowned Mexican actor who garnered international recognition with his performance as Cassian Andor in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,’ which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. He continues to reprise the role in Disney+’s ‘Andor.’ The actor also gained popularity with his work in ‘Y tu mamá también’ as Tenoch Iturbide, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, and ‘La Máquina’ as Andy Luján.

Luna has previously helmed a handful of features, including ‘Sr. Pig,’ which is a road trip movie starring Danny Glover that explores the beauty of Mexico through the eyes of an eccentric 75-year-old man. His directorial credits include Netflix’s ‘Everything Will Be Fine,’ a comedy series about a couple deciding to stay together after their separation for the sake of their young daughter, and the biopic ‘Cesar Chavez,’ which chronicles the life of the titular civil-rights activist and labor organizer.

Mexico is a burgeoning filmmaking hub that has a lot to offer projects that are beyond Westerns. ‘Lucila’ will join several notable films and shows taped within its borders, including ‘Captain Fantastic,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Secret of the River,’ and Luna’s ‘Y tu mamá también.’ Spain’s evolution as a production hub tells a similar story with an expansion of studio facilities and a growing talent pool. The country previously hosted the shooting of ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ and HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon.’

Read More: Hala Finley Joins Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Roses’