Hala Finley Joins Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Roses’

Hala Finley has stepped on board Jay Roach’s upcoming comedic divorce drama. The Cinemaholic can confirm that Hala Finley has joined ‘The Roses’ as a cast member. The film, which is a reimagining of the award-winning 1989 feature ‘The War Of The Roses,’ is based on the Warren Adler 1981 novel, with Jonathan R. Adler and Michael Adler attached as executive producers. Jay Roach is directing from a screenplay written by Tony McNamara, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, and Andy Samberg starring in lead roles. Other cast members include Kate McKinnon, Jamie Demetriou, Ncuti Gatwa, Zoë Chao, Sunita Mani, Belinda Bromilow, Emily Piggford, Wells Rappaport, Akie Kotabe, and Ollie Robinson. Principal photography is expected to take place in England, with the actors spotted in Salcombe, Devon.

The film will follow a seemingly perfect couple, Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman), as their facade comes crashing down following a professional crisis. Theo and Ivy appear to have it all, including smart kids, prosperous careers, and an enviable sex life. Yet, over the course of their marriage, resentment and competition have been building up to a boiling point. Their fragile act is shattered when Theo’s professional ambitions unravel, leading to a chain reaction of released frustrations resulting in the heated discussion of divorce.

Hala Finley will likely play the role of Theo and Ivy’s daughter. Finley is a young actress who most recently performed in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ as Echo, even doing some stunts in the superhero film. She is recognized for her role as Emme Burns in CBS’ ‘Man with a Plan,’ starring alongside Matt LeBlanc. You may have also seen her in ‘Hypnotic’ as 10-year-old Minnie Rourke, ‘Paradise Highway’ as Leila, and ‘Unplugging’ as Elizabeth. She is slated to appear in Disney+’s upcoming show, ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.’

Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest ventures include taking on the role of Vincent in Netflix’s ‘Eric,’ Henry Sugar in ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More,’ and Benjamin in ‘The Book of Clarence.’ His upcoming performance can be seen in ‘The Phoenician Scheme,’ a dark film about espionage and family betrayal. Cumberbatch essays Uncle Nubar, acting alongside a star-studded cast, including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Bill Murray.

‘The War Of The Roses,’ directed by Danny DeVito, was primarily shot in Los Angeles, whereas, ‘The Roses’ is being filmed in England. The production team seems to be carrying out on-location shooting in southwest England, particularly in the ceremonial county of Devon and the resort town of Salcombe. Other films and shows shot in Devon include AMC’s ‘The Night Manager,’ ‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ ‘Dark Shadows,’ and ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’

