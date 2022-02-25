Do Freydis and Harald End Up Together in Vikings: Valhalla?

The relationship between Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) and Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) serves as an important part of the narrative of ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ the Netflix sequel series to History Channel’s ‘Vikings.’ Set 100 years after the original series, the show depicts the lives and adventures of some of the greatest heroes of the Viking Age. Historically, Harald and Freydis never probably met each other. It is believed that she was born around 970, and he in 1015. But ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ brings together these two legendary individuals to weave a complex story of love and passion. If you are wondering whether they end up together in the first season of ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Freydis and Harald End Up Together?

Yes, by the end of the first season of ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ Harald and Freydis are together. The two of them meet under unusual circumstances. After barely escaping with his life when King Aethelred II of England begins massacring the Norse people living in his kingdom, Harald helps King Canute amass a massive army to invade England. Meanwhile, Freydis braves through a storm along with her brother Leif and their companions to reach Kattegat. She hopes to find the Christian man that raped and marked her. It is in Kattegat that these two characters meet, and their destinies become intertwined.

After a passionate sexual encounter, they tell each other why they are in Kattegat. Toward the end of the pilot episode, Freydis kills the rapist in the great hall of Jarl Haakon of Kattegat and is subsequently condemned to die. Harald steps in and convinces Canute to accept Leif in his service in exchange for Freydis’ life.

Harald subsequently travels to conquer England while Freydis remains in Kattegat. She makes a pilgrimage to the temple of Uppsala and learns her destiny is to be “The Last.” This likely implies that she will become the last of the Vikings. Meanwhile, Harald plays a pivotal role in Canute’s conquest of England and is promised that the latter will help him become the King of Norway. After returning to Kattegat, he finds himself embroiled in a war between Jarl Haakon and his half-brother Olaf Haraldsson. He reunites with Freydis, and they resume their relationship.

However, Harald realizes that Olaf is too powerful to be defeated on the battlefield alone. He pretends to switch sides and learns that his half-brother is planning to attack Kattegat from both land and sea. He secretly conveys the information to Leif during a parley. Freydis thinks that Harald is a traitor until she learns about the message from her brother. It is later revealed that Olaf figured out that his half-brother would turn against him and gave him false information. As Kattegat falls, a desperate Harald rushes into the battlefield and gets severely wounded.

Shortly after killing Jarl Kåre, Freydis finds him, and they escape together. Soon after, Sweyn Forkbeard arrives with the Danish fleet, and the tide of the war turns. Freydis and Harald seemingly never find out about this. Harald probably thinks their best chance is now with Canute and is likely heading toward Denmark. If they find out about Forkbeard’s arrival on their way, they might turn back and return to Kattegat.

