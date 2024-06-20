Edward Drake to Direct ‘Bad Shark’ Next; Begins Filming in Queensland in July

Edward Drake, known for frequent collaborations with Bruce Willis, is adding another original actioner to his filmography! The filmmaker will direct the thriller film ‘Bad Shark’ next. The principal photography for the movie will start in the Australian state of Queensland in July.

‘Bad Shark’ centers on two women who seek vengeance against a heartlessly cruel billionaire. Their plan, however, spirals out of control, leading them into dangerous and thrilling situations. This premise sets the stage for action-packed, dynamic storytelling, a signature of Drake’s previous films. The cast of the film has yet to be announced, but with Drake at the helm, we may see notable names joining the project.

Drake started pursuing a career in film in his teenage years. The filmmaker wrote and directed multiple short films for an extended period until he joined the immensely acclaimed inaugural season of HBO’s crime series ‘True Detective’ as a production assistant. After helming several music videos along the way, Drake’s ability to blend character-driven plots with high-octane action brought him to one of the greatest action stars of all time, Bruce Willis.

In the early 2020s, Drake reached new heights and became well-known for his extensive collaborations with Willis, who starred in seven of the filmmaker’s feature directorial projects, all within a span of just three years. This prolific partnership includes ‘Cosmic Sin,’ ‘Apex,’ ‘American Siege,’ ‘Gasoline Alley,’ ‘Fortress,’ and the ‘Detective Knight’ trilogy. The ‘Die Hard’ star further partook in ‘Breach’ and ‘Paradise City,’ both penned by Drake. Even though they were not critical successes, these films collectively defined the final phase of the veteran actor before he retired from acting due to his diagnosis of aphasia, a condition affecting his cognitive abilities.

Following the end of his partnership with Willis, Drake is moving ahead in the new chapter of his filmography at his usual pace. He is currently filming the upcoming comedy ‘Guns Up,’ which stars several established performers such as Kevin James, Christina Ricci, and Luis Guzmán.

With Australia being one of the few destinations where winter arrives in July — thanks to its southern hemisphere coordinates — Queensland’s scenic coastline provides a perfect backdrop for ‘Bad Shark.’ The region is known for its beautiful, yet potentially hazardous, marine environment, which has turned it into a hotspot for major film productions. As filming begins next month, the production engraves its name beside the MonsterVerse franchise’s ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ and ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,’ all shot in the region. Furthermore, Drake’s schedule in Queensland parallels the shooting dates of the second season of ‘Monarch.’

