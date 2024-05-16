Elizabeth Olsen to Star in Apple TV+’s Once There Were Wolves Adaptation

Elizabeth Olsen will lead a pack of wolves straight to our screens! Apple TV+ has ordered a limited series adaptation of Charlotte McConaghy’s novel ‘Once There Were Wolves.’ The show will be filmed in Scotland in the fourth quarter of this year. Alice Addison and Garth Davis are the writers of this upcoming project, with the latter also taking on the role of a director.

The plot centers on Inti Flynn (Olsen), who arrives in Scotland with her twin sister, Aggie, to spearhead a team of biologists tasked with reintroducing fourteen gray wolves into the secluded Highlands. Inti is driven not only by the ambition to revitalize the dying landscape but also by the desire to help her troubled sister, whose past secrets haunt them both. Inti is not the woman she once was as she was changed by the harm she witnessed―inflicted by humans on both the wild and each other.

As the narrative progresses, the wolves surprise everyone by thriving, and Inti gradually lowers her defenses, even entertaining the prospect of love. However, when a farmer is discovered dead, she faces the town’s inevitable blame, prompting her to take drastic measures to protect her wolves. “But if the wolves didn’t make the kill, then who did? And what will Inti do when the man she is falling for seems to be the prime suspect?” reads the logline.

Olsen has several new projects on the horizon, including the A24 romantic comedy ‘Eternity‘ and Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child,’ in which she takes on the role of Misty. She recently graced the screen in ‘His Three Daughters,’ portraying Christina. In the miniseries ‘Love & Death,’ the actress played the notorious killer Candy Montgomery. Olsen reprised her Marvel Cinematic Universe character, The Scarlet Witch, in ‘WandaVision‘ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ as well.

Davis recently co-wrote and directed the film ‘Foe,’ featuring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, in which Hen and Junior’s tranquil existence on their family-owned land is disrupted by an unexpected visitor bearing a startling proposition. The filmmaker also helmed ‘Mary Magdalene‘ and directed episodes of shows such as ‘Top of the Lake’ and ‘Love My Way.’ On the other hand, Addison is recognized for her writing contributions to ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock,’ ‘Tomorrow, When the War Began,’ and ‘The Principal.’

McConaghy, a New York Times bestselling author based in Sydney, made her debut in adult literary fiction with her novel ‘Migrations,’ published by Flatiron Books in North America and Penguin Random House in Australia and the United Kingdom. The book has garnered international attention, with translations in over 25 languages and a film adaptation starring Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch in the works. McConaghy’s third novel, titled ‘Wild Dark Shore,’ is scheduled for release in March 2025. The story revolves around the challenges of raising children in a world on the brink of collapse and the sacrifices made to safeguard loved ones.

Scotland, renowned for its scenic and mist-covered Highlands, serves as a picturesque filming location for various productions, including shows like ‘Good Omens‘ and ‘Outlander.’

