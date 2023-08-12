Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne’s ‘The Astronaut’ Starts Filming in Ireland Later This Year

The filming of Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne-starrer ‘The Astronaut’ is set to begin in Ireland later this year. The science-fiction film revolves around Sam Walker (Roberts), an astronaut who is discovered wounded in a punctured capsule in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean upon her return from her first space mission. Her adopted father General William Harris (Fishburne) coordinates her placement in a highly secure residence for her rehabilitation and medical evaluation, closely monitored by NASA. However, as unsettling events unfold around the property, Walker grows apprehensive that an otherworldly presence may have followed her to the Earth.

The production received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to continue casting for the film. If the producers garner an exemption to shoot the movie in Ireland as well, the ongoing actors’ strike is not expected to affect the same. Ireland has gained significant prominence as a sought-after filming location for both contemporary projects and iconic classics. From renowned productions like ‘Normal People‘ to legendary works such as ‘Braveheart,’ the country’s landscapes have played host to a diverse range of creations, contributing to its stature in the filmmaking industry. Additionally, among the productions lined up for filming in Ireland later this year is ‘West the Road,’ directed by Ita Fitzgerald.

Jess Varley, who directed the segments ‘Outpost 37’ and ‘Atelophobia’ in ‘Phobias,’ is at the helm of the film. Varley also penned the sci-fi thriller. “This story is very close to my heart and I’m profoundly grateful it’s resonated with such an immensely accomplished team of creatives. I couldn’t be more excited for audiences to fasten their seatbelts and go on this thrilling ride with us!” the director said about the project.

Brad Fuller, who is known for producing ‘A Quiet Place‘ and ‘The Purge,’ produces the film as well. “I was inspired by Jess’ vision and handle on the material and I’m thrilled to be working with her,” the producer said about the project. Fuller’s other popular credits include ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ etc. In addition to Fuller, Cameron Fuller (‘The Girl in the Woods’), Maurice Fadida (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7‘), Eric B. Fleischman (‘Ritual’), and Chris Abernathy (‘Barbarian‘) serve as producers as well.

Signature Entertainment has recently secured the rights to the film for distribution in the UK and Ireland. The same is being brought to audiences by Highland Film Group. The agreement was brokered by Elizabeth Williams, Director of Acquisitions and TV at Signature Entertainment, and Todd Olsson, President of International Sales at Highland Film Group.

