Enough Ending, Explained: Does Mitch Find Slim and Gracie?

Directed by Michael Apted, ‘Enough’ is an action thriller film released in 2002. Written by Nicholas Kazan, the film is based on the 1998 novel Black and Blue by Anna Quindlen. It features Jennifer Lopez as Slim, a married woman in an abusive relationship with her husband, Mitch. However, when Slim realizes the lengths to which her husband will go, she decides to escape from his grasp with her young daughter. As a result, a cat-and-mouse game ensures between the husband and wife. If you are wondering about the conclusion of Slim’s fight to free herself from Mitch’s abuse, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Enough.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Enough Plot Synopsis

‘Enough’ follows Slim, a waitress in a Los Angeles diner. One day, Slim is harassed by a patron trying to hit on her. However, Mitch Hiller, another customer at the diner, intervenes and saves Slim. As a result, Slim is drawn to Mitch. Soon, Slim and Mitch start dating. Eventually, Mitch and Slim get married and have a young daughter named Gracie. The family happily lives together until Slim discovers Mitch’s secret. Slim learns that Mitch has been cheating on her.

Slim confronts Mitch about his infidelity and threatens to leave him. However, Mitch exclaims that he is the family’s breadwinner, justifying his actions. Slim is devastated by Mitch’s reaction. Mitch turns physically and verbally abusive towards Slim and refuses to end his affair. Mitch also threatens Slim with legal action if she tries to leave him. Slim becomes depressed and shares her struggle with Mitch’s mother. However, Mrs. Hiller implies that the abuse is Slim’s fault.

After Slim realizes that she will not receive any help from Ms. Hiller, she confides in her best-friend Ginny. Ginny encourages Slim to press charges against Mitch. As a result, Slim goes to the police and explains that she is being domestically abused. However, the police officer fails to assure Slim that she will be legally protected against her spouse if she files a report. Therefore, Slim becomes discouraged and returns home, where Mitch again abuses her.

Mitch reveals that he is aware of Slim’s conversations with his mother. He beats up Slim for going behind his back. Slim realizes that she can longer live with Mitch because it jeopardizes her daughter’s safety. Hence, with the help of her friends, Slim plans to escape with Gracie. However, Mitch discovers their plan and traps Slim and Gracie inside the house. Eventually, Slim and Gracie engineer and escape and flee from Mitch’s house. Slim travels to Seattle, where she seeks refuge with her old friend, Joe.

Joe helps Slim and Gracie hide from Mitch. However, the FBI shows up at Joe’s house and searches for them. They harass Joe, and it becomes evident that the agents are imposters. Slim and Gracie flee from Joe’s apartment but have nowhere to go. As a result, Slim tracks down Jupiter, her estranged father, who claims to be unaware of her existence. However, when Jupiter learns about the threat to Slim and Gracie’s life, Jupiter uses his wealth to help them disappear. While Mitch frantically searches for Slim and Gracie, they start a new life away from his destructive behavior under new identities.

Enough Ending: Does Mitch Find Slim and Gracie?

For most of the movie, Slim is forced to go on the run with her daughter, Gracie. The situations Slim finds herself in increasingly escalate and become dangerous as Mitch pursues her. Eventually, Slim finds some reprieve when Slim meets Jupiter. Although Jupiter refuses to acknowledge Slim as his daughter, he recognizes her life is in danger. Therefore, he helps Slim protect herself and her daughter. With the help of Jupiter, Slim gets enough money and resources to start a new life under the identity of Erin Ann Shleeter. However, one day Slim meets Joe, allowing Mitch to track her down.

Eventually, Mitch and Slim come face-to-face again, and the latter’s new identity is blown up. However, Slim succeeds in escaping once again. Slim’s interaction with Mitch makes her realize that she can no longer run from her abusive husband. Therefore, she finally takes matters into her own hands. Although Mitch successfully tracks down Slim and his daughter, Slim gets away and decides to fight back. Hence, she sends Gracie away to a safe location and, with Jupiter’s help, formulates a plan to strike back at Mitch.

The interaction between Slim and Mitch serves as a breaking point for Slim, who must face her abuser instead of hiding from the problem. Moreover, Slim is motivated by the desire to protect her daughter. She knows that she cannot legally protect Gracie if the matter goes to court. In the end, Slim is left with no choice but to retaliate against Mitch, who continues to pursue her and Gracie ruthlessly. On the other hand, Mitch is motivated by his egoistical behavior as he refuses to allow Slim to take away his daughter. Soon, Slim starts training in martial arts to protect herself and her daughter from Mitch’s abusive behavior and constant torment.

Does Slim Kill Mitch?

After Slim’s new identity is exposed and she is forced to send Gracie away, we slowly see her confidence rising. Slim recognizes the need of the hour and no longer accepts the abuse thrown her way. Slim trains in the martial art form known as Krav Maga, which is mostly used for self-defense. While training to increase her physical combat ability, Slim also works tactically to outsmart Mitch. She employs a woman who looks like her with Jupiter’s help. Slim uses her imposter to trick Mitch into believing that he is aware of her whereabouts. However, Slim is secretly plotting to take down her abusive husband.

During the climax, Slim uses her newfound skills to break into Mitch’s house. She waits for the right opportunity to disarm his guns. Meanwhile, she also jams his phone and leaves him a letter. In the letter, Slim claims that she is willing to negotiate with him and discuss sharing the custody of their daughter. All the while, Mitch continues his affair and shows no signs of remorse for physically and verbally abusing his wife. When Mitch returns home, Slim confronts him but refuses to attack him outright. However, Mitch insults Slim for being a woman and refuses to believe that she can beat him in a fair fight.

The long-awaited showdown between Mitch and Slim takes place. Slim beats down Mitch and punishes him for abusing and underestimating her. However, despite all the pain and strife Mitch has caused her, Slim cannot kill him. As a result, Slim becomes emotionally vulnerable and contemplates sparing Mitch. However, Mitch takes advantage of the situation and attacks Slim. As a result, Slim kicks Mitch from the second floor, leading to his death.

Ultimately, Slim kills Mitch, and his death is ruled as self-defense. Slim reunites with Gracie, and they are finally free from Mitch’s torment. The ending empowers Slim, who goes from being a simple woman who cannot stand up to her husband to a woman willing to confront her trauma and overcome it. Slim’s actions are justified as her countless attempts to escape from Mitch fail one after another. Therefore, Slim is left with no choice but to fight Mitch. In the end, Slim gets her happily ever after with Gracie, and the film ends with the mother and daughter looking forward to the future.

