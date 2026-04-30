Does Nicolas Return to Envious? Does He Get Back Together With Vicky?

Nicolas Mastronard had a prominent presence in Vicky’s life in season 1 of ‘Envious.’ Along with being her boss, he was also one of the protagonist’s primary love interests, who brought a tumultuous whirlwind romance into her life. From the get-go, the architect remains aware that she’s only dating her boss to make her ex jealous and reach her desperate goals of finally settling down.

Still, the discovery that Nicolas is actually in an open marriage and is seeing multiple girls at the same time comes as a huge surprise. Worse yet, his wife’s pity at Vicky’s feelings of betrayal only adds insult to injury. Ultimately, this becomes the last of any significant involvement of the businessman in Vicky’s life. That is, until he walks right into the architect’s office in season 4. Interestingly enough, his comeback happens to coincide with a moment in Vicky and Matias’ lives when their relationship is on the rocks. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Nicolas’ Hard Pivot Into Vineyards Brings Him to Vicky’s Architectural Firm

The last time Vicky and, subsequently, the audience hear of Nicolas, he seems to still be in the construction game. However, in season 4, he returns as a new and improved version of himself who is done chasing profits and ready to fulfill his dreams. Therefore, he has decided to focus on his vineyard and has hired his ex-girlfriend’s firm to handle the architectural side of things. Naturally, there is an ulterior motive behind this decision. Alongside changing career, Nicolas is also trying to change his ways. Thus, the womanizing playboy wants to make amends with Vicky for the way things ended between them. Furthermore, he wants to rekindle the spark that he first felt between them during their affair.

Unsurprisingly, Nicolas doesn’t play coy with his feelings. Even though Vicky makes it clear that she’s in a relationship with Matias, the vineyard owner still comes forward with his own intentions of winning the architect back. The fact that his ex-girlfriend cannot stop complaining about her relationship certainly helps matters. As it turns out, Vicky is at a very precarious point in her life. Earlier, Matias had found out that he had a 9-year-old son, Bruno. Therefore, he was currently stepping into the role of a father, indirectly forcing his girlfriend to accept a child into her life as well, albeit not within a motherly capacity. Therefore, this jarring new change inevitably makes things more complicated between Vicky and Matias. Nicolas’ fateful, yet inconvenient, return into her life makes this situation all the more complicated for her.

Despite the Temptation, Vicky Stays Loyal to Matias

Nicolas’ return to Vicky’s life comes as a strange temptation for her. The fact that he wants to get back together with her and is upfront about it taps into a more complicated part of herself. Vicky has always craved acceptance and attention from her peers on account of her issues with jealousy. Therefore, the idea of her ex wanting her back after she lost him in such unbecoming ways is an appealing idea to her. Not to mention, she already feels insecure in her relationship with Matias. Ever since Bruno’s introduction into their lives, she has gradually been feeling more and more left out in her own home.

She isn’t on the same journey as her partner, and her attempts to be a part of his relationship with his kid oftentimes backfire. Moreover, on some level, Vicky is even jealous of Bruno, who gets to have a relationship with his father when she herself was abandoned by hers. Lastly, even though Nora and Matias’ relationship remains strictly about Bruno, she can’t help but feel envious of her for sharing this groundbreaking connection with him as the mother of his child. For the same reason, she often finds herself in Nicolas’ company, where she’s free to rant about her problems and flirt with the possibility of a rekindled romance.

Eventually, this leads the duo into a night away in his vineyard, where a storm turns their professional getaway into a night of many possibilities. In fact, Vicky goes as far as to invite her ex-boyfriend into her bedroom, where they share a bottle of wine. Yet, she ends up running away before anything can happen. Once their flirtation becomes much too real, Vicky finally realizes that the chemistry between her and Nicolas, while charged, is ultimately unreliable. Although an affair with him would be fun and amazing for her self-esteem, she can never have the love and life with him that she does with Matias. Therefore, in the end, she decides against cheating on her partner and firmly leaves Nicolas behind as a relic of her past.

Read More: Envious Season 5: Why Was it Canceled?