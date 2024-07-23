Eve Lindley to Star in J. Casey Modderno’s ‘Here For the Weekend’

After delivering a series of impressive performances, Eve Lindley has landed her first major lead role! The Cinemaholic can announce that the actress is set to star in J. Casey Modderno’s feature film debut ‘Here for the Weekend.’ The LGBTQ+ drama is expected to start shooting on November 1 and will wrap within a month. Modderno also penned the screenplay.

The movie is described as a feel-good tale of sisterhood told from an unapologetically honest queer perspective. The plot revolves around three trans women, Cherry (Lindley) and her two best friends, Parker and Laura, navigating sex, love, and human connection in Palm Springs. Cherry, an aspiring lingerie designer working as a resort manager, sees an opportunity to break into the fashion industry when she meets Andrew, a charming hotel guest. As she seduces him, Parker and Laura seek their own complicated happily ever-afters while cherishing the wonderfully messy, found family they have built.

The character of Parker recently underwent gender affirmation surgery, and she grapples with insecurities about her new life. Though she maintains a cool demeanor on the surface and disapproves of men, she secretly harbors feelings for a male friend from before her surgery and must decide if they have a future together. Laura, in her 20s, works as a computer programmer and faces new challenges when Aidan, a trans man, makes romantic advances. Fearful of losing her independence, she worries about being drawn into his life in a desert commune.

Lindley is best known for her performance in Jason Segel’s AMC show ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere,’ in which she starred as Simone alongside Segel and Sally Field. She made her feature film acting debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘All We Had’ and has appeared in popular projects such as ‘Mr. Robot‘ as Hot Carla and ‘Outsiders’ as Frida. The actress’ recent credits include Roland Emmerich’s ‘Moonfall‘ and last year’s drama ‘National Anthem.’ She is also slated to star in the upcoming zombie movie ‘Queens of the Dead,’ directed by Tina Romero.

Modderno’s filmography includes episodes of Facebook Watch’s horror series ‘The Birch’ and Peacock’s fantasy drama ‘The Girl in the Woods,’ which she also executive produced. Known for her short films ‘Disgrace’ and ‘Pet Rituals,’ the filmmaker’s work often explores themes of self-identity and sexuality. As a trans woman, she brings a deeply personal perspective to her projects.

As the project awaits filming, auditions are currently underway under the supervision of casting directors Laura Rosenthal and Jodi Angstreich. An intimacy coordinator will be on set to ensure the safe and respectful shooting of the scenes involving nudity and sex.

