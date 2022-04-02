Is Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?

Lifetime’s ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ is a thrilling mystery movie. Directed by Rhonda Baraka, it follows Hollis Morgan, an ex-convict who joins a book club to pursue her passion for reading. All of the members of the club have previous criminal records and aim to start life afresh. However, soon Hollis and her friends find themselves embroiled in a multiple murder investigation. Now, Hollis must employ her sleuthing skills to find the killer before they strike again.

Set against the eerie backdrop of a small-town book club, the visuals of ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ add a riveting aesthetic to its narrative. In case your curiosity to know more about this interesting movie has been piqued, we’ve got all the answers you need. Let’s dive in!

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For Filming Locations

‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ was entirely filmed in the Ontario province, specifically in Barrie and Toronto. Principal photography commenced on September 29, 2021, and was most likely wrapped up on November 24, 2021. Despite the cold and wet climate, the cast and crew had a fun time working together. Now, here is a closer look at the filming sites.

Barrie, Ontario

‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ was primarily taped in Barrie, a city in Simcoe County. It is situated on the banks of Kempenfelt Bay, which is the western part of Lake Simcoe. Production took place downtown at the city marina parking lot on Lakeshore Drive and at the Chase McEachern Way parking lot, as well as along the lakeshore. Pivotal scenes were also shot at the Brain Power Studios at 526 Bryne Drive.

Barrie was first established during the War of 1812 and is presently a major technology hub. Education, tourism, manufacturing, healthcare, and information technology are the other main contributors to the city’s economy. Barrie is studded with numerous beautiful beaches like Minet’s Point Beach, Tyndale Beach, and The Gables, and hosts many cultural festivals like The Barrie Waterfront Festival, Kempenfest, and The New Music Festival, and Barrie Film Festival. Moreover, movies like ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion,’ ‘Christmas Wedding Planner,’ and ‘Romance in the Wilds’ were filmed in the city.

Toronto, Ontario

‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ was seemingly lensed in Toronto, the capital city of Ontario. It sits on the northwestern shore of Lake Ontario and is known for its dynamic cityscape full of giant skyscrapers and lush green spaces. With the presence of several hi-tech filming studios, Toronto is a much sought-after destination for movie and TV production.

The movies ‘Nightmare Alley‘ and ‘American Psycho,’ and the TV series ‘The Boys‘ and ‘Schitt’s Creek‘ were filmed in the city too. Apart from this, Toronto has many museums and art galleries like the Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Toronto, Gardiner Museum, and Toronto Sculpture Garden. It also hosts the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival annually.

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For Cast

Toni Braxton essays Hollis Morgan, the protagonist who joins a book club after being released from prison. The talented singer and actress is best known for her performance as Terry in the TV series ‘Kevin Hill’ and Alexis in the movie ‘Everyday is Christmas.’ Her other notable works include the movies ‘Faith Under Fire‘ and ‘Twist of Fate,’ as well as several hit music videos and songs.

Other cast members of ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ include Eddie Cibrian (Avery Mitchell), Lisa Berry (Abby Caldwell), Rainbow Sun Francks (Miller Thornton), Yanic Truesdale (Gene Donovan), Raoul Bhaneja (Rory Sharma), and Humberly González (Rena Gabriel). In addition, the movie features Henderson Wade (Detective Jonathan Faber), Kaitlyn Leeb (Detective Monica Wilson), and Keith D. Robinson (Bill Lynley).

Is Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For a True Story?

No, ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ is not based on a true story. It is adapted from ‘Fallen Angels Book Club,’ the first novel in the ‘Hollis Morgan Mystery’ series by author R Franklin James. Rhonda Baraka has written a brilliant screenplay based on the source material in the novel. The character of Hollis bears resemblance to many real-life female detectives like Mary Doyle, who have solved the toughest of cases with their sheer skill and intelligence.

Moreover, Hollis Morgan is quite similar to numerous other famous literary characters who are detectives, like Nancy Drew, Miss Marple, and Veronica Mars. Their adventures have spanned countless books as well as movie and TV adaptations, and Hollis most likely shall follow suit. The movie delves into the details of a series of murders, which are probably based on true crime investigations of such cases. It further talks about getting second chances in life after prison as well as a group of misfits coming together to become close friends.

To reinstate, ‘Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For’ is not inspired by any true events but is an accurate adaptation of the book it is based on. The convincing performances of the cast members make the narrative come alive and feel so realistic, that the audience may feel it is a true story.

Read More: Best Murder Mysteries on Hulu