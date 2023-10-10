FBI: International Season 3 Set to be Shot in New York in Early 2024

The third season of CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ is set to kick off filming in New York in early 2024. The crime series follows the elite operatives of the international Fly Team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Headquartered in Budapest, their global mission involves identifying and addressing potential dangers to American citizens worldwide. Without the authorization to wield guns, the Fly Team depends on their intelligence, swift decision-making, and sheer physical strength while risking their lives to safeguard the United States and its populace.

The series was created by Dick Wolf and Derek Haas as a spin-off of the CBS crime drama ‘FBI.’ Matt Olmstead, who joined the project as an executive producer, serves as showrunner in the third season. Wolf and Haas also worked together on shows like ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Justice,’ and ‘Chicago P.D.’ Olmstead earlier created the shows ‘Breakout Kings,’ ‘Blind Justice,’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’

The show stars Luke Kleintank (‘The Man in the High Castle’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars’) as Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, Heida Reed (‘Against the Ice’ and ‘Blank’) as Special Agent Jamie Kellett, Carter Redwood (‘Orange Is the New Black’ and ‘5th Ward’) as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto (‘Lucifer’ and ‘Hacks’) as Special Agent Cameron Vo, and Eva-Jane Willis (‘The Power’ and ‘London Files’) as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson. The actors are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Additionally, the cast members of ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ are also likely to make guest or recurring appearances in cross-over episodes of the shows, akin to the previous seasons.

‘FBI: International’ debuted on CBS in September 2021, and after a positive response from the audience, was renewed for two more seasons in March 2022, along with ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted.’ “The ‘FBIs’ are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” Kelly Kahl, former President of CBS Entertainment stated announcing the renewal of the three shows.

“They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories,” Kahl added. The second season ended on a cliffhanger with the team, except Raines, facing an explosion while transporting a witness. The third season will probably pick up on the events and reveal if Raines is able to save his team.

While the earlier seasons of the series premiered around the fall, the production of season 3 faced delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. With the WGA strike now over, and the writer’s rooms opening up once again, the filming is now expected to begin early next year. Though the premise of the show is primarily set in Budapest, Hungary, the shoot is set to commence in New York. Some sequences of the earlier seasons were also shot in the state, particularly in Brooklyn in New York City.

