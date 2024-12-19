Freaks Sequel ‘Freaks Underground’ in the Works

Chloe Lewis’ intriguing adventures will be back on the screen! The Cinemaholic can reveal that a sequel to the 2018 sci-fi thriller movie ‘Freaks,’ titled ‘Freaks Underground,’ is in the works. Principal photography for the film will begin in March 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have returned as writers and directors.

In ‘Freaks,’ the seven-year-old Chloe is barred from leaving her home by her father, Henry. When she does manage to go out, she understands the brutality that prevails. People with superhuman abilities, addressed as “abnormal,” are captured by the government (Abnormal Defense Force [ADF]) and contained. Soon, she realizes that she has telepathic abilities.

As the narrative proceeds, we learn that Henry, too, has the power to alter time. When she learns that her mother, Mary, whom she thought to be dead, is also contained, she decides to rescue her. During the dangerous endeavor, Henry is mortally wounded, but Mary escapes and flees with her daughter, aiming for a new place they can call home and live a life on their own terms.

The plot of the sequel follows Chloe as she risks her life and her strained relationship with her mother, Mary, to find a friend in the brutal and fascist world. While the cast of the film is under wraps, we can expect Lexy Kolker to reprise her role as Chloe Lewis, along with Amanda Crew as Chloe’s mother, Mary. Emile Hirsch is unlikely to return as Henry following the character’s death in the original movie. Moreover, the film will likely explore more of the world as put in check by the Abnormal Defense Force (ADF), which means we may meet more “abnormals” who are yet to be cast.

Kolker is known for playing Robin Hinton in Marvel Studios’ ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘ and Mary Swagger in the thriller series ‘Shooter,’ based on Stephen Hunter’s ‘Bob Lee Swagger’ novels. Crew is mainly recognized for portraying Monica Hall in the HBO comedy-drama series ‘Silicon Valley.’ She also played Kikki Jones in Lee Toland Krieger’s romantic fantasy movie ‘The Age of Adaline,’ starring Blake Lively, and Eve Carver in Joel David Moore’s psychological thriller ‘Some Other Woman.’

Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein’s directorial credits include the adventure series ‘Ingress Obsessed,’ the Disney XD action-adventure series ‘Mech-X4,’ and the Disney TV movie ‘Kim Possible.’

The original movie, ‘Freaks,’ was also shot in Vancouver. The city previously hosted the filming of shows like ‘Shōgun,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Peacemaker,’ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives.’

