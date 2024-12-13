Lifetime Orders Temptation: Desire and Temptation: Fame

Lifetime’s penchant for temptation is increasing! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the network has ordered two television films, namely ‘Temptation: Desire’ and ‘Temptation: Fame.’ The former will begin filming in January 2025 in Vancouver, while the latter will begin filming in February 2025 at the same location.

‘Temptation: Desire’ follows a successful talk show host who falls for the charm and power of a South African doctor. They get married, but she soon discovers that everything the guy ever said was a lie; he is a con artist. ‘Temptation: Fame’ centers on a successful musical duo, the Jordan Sisters, who are robbed in their Vegas home. After an investigation is initiated, secret tensions within these famous women begin to surface.

Another Lifetime project with the con narrative is ‘Swindler Seduction,’ directed by Jonathan Wright. The TV movie follows Louisa who meets the “perfect” guy named Steve at a Chicago bar. He is an angel investor and recently made millions by selling a company. 48 steamy hours pass, and Steve mysteriously disappears, only for Sasha to realize she has been swindled out of thousands of dollars. With a life inside her and the police denying investigation, she tries to track down Steve. She soon finds out that Steve and his twin brother are con artists who rob women of their money. How she brings the guys to justice is what follows.

As far as fame is concerned, Lifetime released David Benullo’s ‘Dying for Fame’ earlier this year. It follows internet tabloid reporter Anna (Dylan Raine), who is assigned to cover popular social media influencer Juliet (Amelie Anstett). Anna soon discovers that many of Juliet’s fans are fake and confronts her about it. However, she gives Anna a different story, one regarding a stalker tormenting her for months. Anna disregards this story and prints the fake-followers one. Soon, Juliet is found dead, and Anna, filled with regret and guilt, takes it upon herself to find the killer. Is this person Juliet’s fan, too?

Recent Lifetime projects shot in Vancouver include ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead,’ ‘Holiday in Happy Hollow,’ and ‘Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story.’

