Lifetime’s The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by Simone Stock, ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead’ narrates the story of a mother whose 4-year-long search for her missing daughter ends dramatically when she appears out of the blue. Carrie refuses to believe that the worst has come to pass when her 15-year-old daughter, Erica, disappears. With no trace left behind, the police believe that Erica may have been abducted by a local serial killer. Despite the grim outlook, Carrie holds onto hope that her daughter is still alive, even as the case’s prime suspect, Andrew, undergoes a murder trial. However, just prior to the sentencing, Erica shows up alive and seemingly well, baffling everyone in the courtroom. The Lifetime thriller is inspired by real events, and the city backdrop adds further believability to the narrative as no one realizes how close Erica actually was.

Where Was The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead’ took place entirely in Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography on the project began in June 2024 and was wrapped up in a few weeks with Mike Kam behind the camera as DOP. The cast and crew seemed to be in good spirits behind the scenes, shooting under ideal weather conditions.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The versatile urban and suburban landscapes of Vancouver, British Columbia, provided the perfect backdrop for the Lifetime thriller. The city’s suburban neighborhoods mirrored the quiet community where Erica’s disappearance occurs, reflecting the confounding nature of the case. The filming schedule of the production also coincided with the start of summer break for local schools, allowing the team access to create the high school setting. Over the years, Vancouver has become a go-to filming destination for Lifetime productions as it continues to grow its well-established film infrastructure while offering experienced crews and tax incentives.

With clever cinematography, the city is also able to depict a wide range of locations that can stand in for cities across North America and even Europe. Known as the Hollywood of the North alongside Toronto, its ability to accommodate films and shows of all genres and budgets, from major blockbusters to independent films, ensures that it continues to thrive as a filming location. Other Lifetime movies shot in and around the city include ‘Mommy Meanest,’ ‘How She Caught a Killer,’ ‘Amish Stud The Eli Weaver Story,’ ‘A Podcast to Die For,’ ‘Living with My Mother’s Killer,’ ‘Buying Back My Daughter,’ and ‘Murdaugh Murders.’

The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead Cast

Lyndsy Fonseca leads ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t’ as Carrie. A seasoned actress, model, and dancer, Fonseca garnered attention with her performances in ‘The Young and the Restless’ as Colleen Carlton, ‘Boston Public’ as Jenn Cardell, ‘Waterfront’ as Annabelle Marks, and ‘Big Love’ as Donna. She is well recognized for starring in ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Nikita,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘RePlay,’ and Disney+’s ‘Turner & Hooch.’ Bronwen Smith takes on the role of Detective Richards in ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead.’ The prolific actress has displayed her talents in ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,’ CBS’ ‘Tracker,’ ‘Re: Uniting,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent.’ Paul du Toit appears in the film as Daniel. The actor of South African origin can also be seen in Amazon Prime’s ‘My Spy The Eternal City,’ ‘Mooiweer en Warm,’ ‘Melk en Vleism,’ and Syfy’s ‘Vagrant Queen.’

Among the younger actors, Kyle Clark essays Andrew while Emma Tremblay steps into the role of Erica. Clark is known for playing Josh in ‘Mommy Meanest,’ Miles in Netflix’s ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between,’ and Scott in Netflix’s ‘The Baby-Sitters Club.’ Tremblay is an experienced actress in her own right, starring in Fox’s ‘Wayward Pines’ as Lucy, ‘The Mary Alice Brandon File’ as Young Mary Alice Brandon, and The CW’s ‘Supergirl’ as Ruby Arias. Other cast members include Logan Pierce as Young Joey, Everett Andres as 15-year-old Joey, Scott Fee as Prosecutor, and Isa Sanchez as Martina.

