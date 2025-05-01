Gangs of London Renewed for Season 4 at Sky

Crime and chaos will soon return to the streets of the British Capital. The Cinemaholic has learned that Sky has renewed the action thriller series ‘Gangs of London’ for its fourth Season. Filming will begin in January 2026 in London. Gareth Evans will be back as showrunner, with Peter McKenna returning as a writer.

The finale of Season 3 of ‘Gangs of London’ answers a lot of questions regarding all that transpired throughout the Season. Ed Dumani is shot to death by Marian Wallace after she finds out that he killed her son, Sean. Zeek, the assassin, is revealed to be Sean’s step-brother and the illegitimate son of Finn Wallace. He is also the one who ran down Naomi, Elliot’s wife, at the beginning of the episode.

On the other hand, it is revealed that Isabel Vaughn, head of the Vaughns, wants to legalize drugs and has been trying hard towards that objective. We also see Mayor Simone Thearle confront her advisor, Henry Amiel, about his involvement in the conspiracy. Henry shrugs it off, addressing it as politics. He is later killed by Billy. Later on, an injured Isabel reveals that Naomi was working for her.

Towards the end, we see Simone deciding to legalize drugs in London, thereby compromising the positions of all the gangs and becoming a target herself. Luan Dushaj forgives Shannon Dumani, the daughter of Ed Dumani, despite holding her and her dad responsible for his daughter Elira’s death. The Season ends on a gripping cliffhanger. Billy admits to Elliot that he was there when the latter’s wife Naomi was killed, but took the files she had about the gangs and walked away without trying to save her. He wants Elliot to kill him, but we don’t see whether he does. Only two gunshots are heard as the camera shifts away from them.

Season 4 will likely explore the outcomes of Simone’s shocking decision and how the various gangs react to it. Needless to say, some of them will come after her and not in a friendly manner. We will also find out if Elliot killed Billy or not, something that will affect the former’s character arc big time. Another crucial matter that needs to be addressed is Marian’s position on Lale’s son, who is also Sean’s son.

Considering all this, the actors most likely to return for Season 4 include Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Carter, Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace, T’Nia Miller as Simone Thearle, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi, and Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj. We have to wait to see if Brian Vernel returns as Billy Wallace.

London was the prime filming location for shows like ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and ‘3 Body Problem.’ Upcoming shows to be shot in the region include ‘The Agency’ Season 2 and ‘Gramercy Park.’

Read More: Allegiance Renewed for Season 3 at CBC