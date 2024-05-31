Vince Vaughn’s ‘Gilmore’ Begins Filming in Winnipeg in August

Vince Vaughn will head to Manitoba in the second half of this year! His upcoming film ‘Gilmore,’ previously known as ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,’ will begin filming in Winnipeg on August 5 and wrap up by October 31. BenDavid Grabinski is directing the movie based on his own screenplay, with Andrew Lazar on board as the producer and 20th Century Studios as the banner. Even though the movie’s plot is under wraps, it is described as a “buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld.”

Grabinski is known for co-developing Netflix’s anime series ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,’ which features the voices of the entire main cast of Edgar Wright’s ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.’ He also wrote thirteen episodes of Nickelodeon’s children’s horror anthology ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ His feature film credits include the 2021 romantic comedy ‘Happily’ and Jackie Chan-starrer ‘Skiptrace.’

In addition to ‘Gilmore,’ Vaughn is also making headlines with his involvement in several other exciting projects. The actor is currently filming the movie ‘Easy’s Waltz,’ also starring Al Pacino, around some of Las Vegas’s most notable locations, such as Circa Hotel & Casino. Vaughn has also been added to the cast of the survival drama ‘Crazy for the Storm,’ directed by Dan Friedkin. He is slated to film ‘The Bookie and the Bruiser‘ later in the fall, alongside Adrien Brody.

Perhaps the most anticipated of these projects is the sequel to ‘Dodgeball,’ one of Vaughn’s most iconic comedies. Furthermore, the actor recently wrapped the production of ‘Animal Friends,’ a live-action/animated comedy that stars Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa. Beyond the silver screen, Vaughn is set to star in ‘Ted Lasso’ co-creator Bill Lawrence’s upcoming television series ‘Bad Monkey.’ In this crime drama, he will play the lead role of Andrew Yancy, a former detective turned restaurant inspector.

So far in his career, Vaughn has given many notable performances, particularly in the comedy genre. The actor first rose to fame with his breakout role in Jon Favreau’s 1996 comedy ‘Swingers,’ and he continued to establish himself as a leading man with hits like ‘Wedding Crashers,’ ‘Old School,’ and ‘The Break-Up.’ ‘Gilmore’ particularly reminds us of ‘Wedding Crashers’ and ‘Old School,’ since both of these are buddy comedies like the former. He was last seen in the final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ in which he played Freddy Funkhouser.

It should be noted that Vaughn’s career has not only been limited to comedy. He has explored a range of genres with multiple serious roles under his belt. In the 1998 shot-for-shot remake of ‘Psycho,’ Vaughn took on the iconic role of Norman Bates, taking viewers inside the psychological horrors of a criminal’s mind. In the second season of the critically acclaimed HBO crime thriller ‘True Detective,’ Vaughn appeared as Frank Semyon, a crime lord with a complex morality.

Winnipeg is gradually becoming one of the most significant entertainment production hubs on the North American continent. The city recently hosted the shooting of ‘Ordinary Angels,’ starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson.

