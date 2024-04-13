Lifetime’s Have You Seen My Son: Filming Locations and Cast Details

‘Have You Seen My Son’ introduces us to a mother released from prison after serving time for a terrible crime, embarking on a relentless search to uncover the truth about her missing child. In the gripping opening sequence of the film, the mother returns home to find that her son has seemingly vanished. Determined to reunite with her son and make amends for her past mistakes, she begins to investigate his disappearance and retrace his steps. Her journey becomes fraught with danger as she unravels the mysteries surrounding her missing child.

Under the direction of Jim Cliffe, the Lifetime thriller transports us to a small town surrounded by forested landscapes, creating an unnerving atmosphere around the disappearance. The narrative forces the protagonist on a perilous path to redemption that may lead her to confront the dark secrets of her past. The film’s backdrop serves to immerse us in the thrilling mystery with its isolated and cold woodland feel.

Where Was Have You Seen My Son Filmed?

‘Have You Seen My Son’ was largely filmed in and around the Okanagan landscapes of Kelowna, British Columbia. Principal photography began in August of 2023 and was wrapped up by mid-September 2023. The movie was tentatively titled ‘A Mother Knows,’ changed to ‘My Kidnapped Son,’ before settling on ‘Have You Seen My Son’ prior to release. During filming, the film crew witnessed the effects of the 2023 Kelowna Forest Fires, which raged uncontrollably from mid-August, creating challenges in their shooting schedule. However, the resilient community bounced back from the natural disaster quickly, allowing the production to be wrapped up without substantial delay.

The team behind the film took to social media to express their positive experiences on set. “This was a very fun movie that I had the pleasure to direct only a few months ago.” wrote director Cliffe in an Instagram post. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with super talented performers, and this was no exception, along with an amazing creative team and crew.” Let us carry out our own search into the kinds of filming sites offered by Kelowna for the Lifetime thriller.

Kelowna, British Columbia

Situated to the east of Vancouver, the city of Kelowna emerged as a picturesque and compelling backdrop for ‘Have You Seen My Son.’ Located within the Okanagan Valley on the eastern shore of Okanagan Lake, the city is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes featuring lush vineyards, shimmering lakes, and majestic mountains. The region’s hilly and forested surroundings set the stage for the dramatic investigation witnessed in the film. The serene beauty of Kelowna takes on an unsettling character with a darker visual tone, introduced by cinematographer Jason Habicht. The combination of its captivating vistas and diverse terrain, juxtaposed with the mounting tension of the narrative, lent itself to creating thrilling and cinematic storytelling.

The city is recognized for its wine industry, top-of-the-line educational institutions in various fields, and a thriving tourism scene. The Okanagan Valley offers a wealth of recreational opportunities, and Kelowna is no exception. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy boating, fishing, golfing, skiing, and snowboarding, among other activities. Further driving tourism, the city hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, including the Kelowna Arts & Culture Festival, the Okanagan Wine Festival, and the Kelowna Dragon Boat Festival.

As a filming location, Kelowna offers a blend of natural charm and modern amenities, making it an attractive choice for filmmakers seeking both aesthetic appeal and logistical convenience. Its status as a burgeoning hub for the film industry further solidifies its appeal, with a growing infrastructure to support production needs and a welcoming community that embraces the art of storytelling. Besides ‘Have You Seen My Son,’ some other projects based in the city include ‘Killing for Extra Credit,’ ‘Daughter of the Wolf,’ ‘Dangerous,’ ‘A Score to Settle,’ ‘Distorted,’ ‘A Mother’s Nightmare,’ ‘Endless,’ and ‘Blackway.’

Have You Seen My Son Cast

Nova Scotia-born actress Sarah Smyth essays the resilient mother. You may have seen the experienced actress depicting the character of Ginger Miller in ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ Kira Snider in ‘The Covenant,’ and Jenny in ‘50/50.’ Starring alongside her is Catherine Lough Haggquist. Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, the prolific actress has displayed her talents in many prominent productions, including ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ ‘Motherland: Fort Salem,’ Another Life,’ and ‘Supernatural.’

Other cast members include Meghan K. Lees as Gloria, Alana Hawley Purvis as Miriam, Jonathan Hawley Purvis as Matthew, ShellyLyn Williams as Martha, Lori Kokotailo as Stephanie, Elijah Fox as Alfie, and Edwards-30 as Gary. Wayne Corbeil and Nahna James make appearances as Townsfolk.

