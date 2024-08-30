Hallmark’s Head Over Heels: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Samantha Wan, ‘Head Over Heels’ introduces us to Addison, a bright young woman who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to work under luxury shoe designer Delaney Diaz. Coming into Diaz’s design studio for a different job interview, Addison’s road to becoming a shoe designer is fast-tracked when she meets the handsome PR manager Austin. Accidentally spilling coffee on his shoes, Addison impresses Austin by stylishly upgrading them with ingenious design work, earning herself an interview with Diaz.

Despite Diaz’s seeming icy demeanor, she is taken by Addi’s spirit, and the young designer’s dream comes true when she is hired. The Hallmark romance follows her journey as she juggles her heavy workload with her personal life and a burgeoning romance. The narrative shifts between posh design studios, glamorous runways, and picturesque city venues, leading to inquiries regarding the movie’s shooting location.

Where Was Head Over Heels Filmed?

Filming for ‘Head Over Heels’ took place entirely in Ottawa, Ontario. Principal photography began in late May 2023 and was wrapped up by June 18, 2023. The cast, especially lead actress Rebecca Dalton, seemed to enjoy glamming up for the fashionable scenes. She jokingly commented that after the long weeks of filming with top-notch make-up and wardrobe, she would have to remember how to do it all herself.

Ottawa, Ontario

The capital city of Ottawa within the province of Ontario became the scenic backdrop for Hallmark’s ‘Head Over Heels’ as the team carried out a lot of on-location shooting. The urban landscape of Ottawa, with its stylish downtown streets, chic boutiques, and upscale restaurants, creates a sophisticated atmosphere that aligns seamlessly with the film’s glamorous visual demands. One of the easily recognizable locations of the city prominently featured in the film is the ByWard Market area, one of Ottawa’s oldest and most iconic neighborhoods. The brightly lit, gleaming pathways of the neighborhood can be seen as the leads grow closer, enjoying the lively atmosphere with local vendors and historic architecture in the background.

The team likely made use of studio and office spaces to capture the sequences relating to Delaney Diaz’s workplace. While she was in town, Wan also visited the Vittoria Trattoria, an Italian restaurant with locations at the ByWard Market as well as at 3625 Rivergate Way. Combining robust film infrastructure with modern flair and classic beauty, Ottawa is a frequent destination for Hallmark productions to roll cameras. Some of the network’s films shot in and around Ottawa include ‘Shifting Gears,’ ‘My Dreams of You,’ ‘Falling Like Snowflake,’ and ‘Everything Puppies.’

Head Over Heels Cast

Leading the Hallmark romance, Rebecca Dalton and Olivier Renaud step into the roles of Addison and Austin, respectively. The two have previously starred opposite each other in Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Big Sky Country.’ Born in Oakville, Ontario, Dalton began her acting career with appearances in ‘Unnatural History,’ ‘My Babysitter’s a Vampire,’ and ‘Lost Girl.’ She made an impression through performances in ‘Spun Out’ as Stephanie Lyons, ‘Suits’ as Allison Sanders, ‘The L.A. Complex’ as Dita, and Apple TV+’s ‘The Big Cigar’ as Jessica. She has also taken on the roles of Teagan in the aforementioned ‘Falling Like Snowflakes,’ Kate Wilde in ‘Dream Wedding,’ and another designer, Charlotte, in ‘Christmas by Design.’

‘Head Over Heels’ stars Alexandra Castillo as Delaney Diaz. The Chile-born actress has Irish, French, Spanish, and Jewish roots. Multilingual and trained in ballet and flamenco from an early age, Castillo first entered the limelight acting out Larissa Munoz in ‘This Is Wonderland,’ Bianca Clemente in ‘Lucky 7,’ and Duke in ‘Guidestones.’ She is known for her appearances in FX’s ‘Under the Banner of Heaven,’ Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ Starz’s ‘The Girlfriend Experience,’ and Paramount+’s ‘Rabbit Hole.’

Olivier Renaud is an experienced actor who you may have seen in the Unis TV comedy ‘Paris Paris’ as Randy, Hallmark’s ‘Romance with a Twist’ as Bennett, and in the mystery thriller ‘Snow Angel’ as Fred Walker. His other credits include Syfy’s ‘Astrid and Lilly Save the World,’ ‘Merry Mystery Christmas,’ ‘Christmas on the Slopes,’ and Lifetime’s ‘Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees.’ Other actors starring in ‘Head Over Heels’ include Michael Dickson as Tony Conner, Veronica Hortiguela as Claudia, Kelly Reich as Renee, and Laura Wilson as Janice.

