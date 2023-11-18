Lifetime’s Planes Trains and Christmas Trees: Filming and Cast Details

With Marta Borowski filling the director’s chair, Lifetime’s ‘Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees’ is a holiday romantic comedy film that centers upon an event planner named Kayley and a sports agent named Brett, both of whom get stuck after their flight gets canceled due to a rough snowstorm. Unable to get back to their respective homes for Christmas, the two bond with each other and decide to check if they can catch a train instead, only to get disappointed even more.

When nothing seems to work out, Kayley and Brett are forced to seek refuge in the latter’s uncle’s guesthouse in the sleepy town of Redwood, Ohio, until the storm wears off. As Kayley hits it off with Brett and his family, the former makes the most of her event-planning skills to organize a Christmas event in town. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the two, thanks to the magic of Christmas and the town. Will they go their separate ways by the end or decide to stay with each other? As the main characters move from one place to another in search of a way to get to New York before Christmas, the viewers wonder where the Lifetime film was filmed.

Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees Was Shot In Hamilton

‘Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees’ was filmed in Ontario, particularly in and around Hamilton. According to reports, principal photography for the rom-com film got underway in February 2022 and continued through the following three weeks, before getting wrapped up later within the same month. Talking about the production process, Ewa Wolniczek wrote a few words about her experience, “Three blissful weeks spent with this gaggle of weirdos (and many not here pictured). What a pleasure it was to work with you all!.” Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime production!

Hamilton, Ontario

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees’ were lensed in the port city of Hamilton and seemingly a few surrounding areas. From the looks of it, the production team traversed across the city and set up camp in different numerous streets and neighborhoods to shoot some important scenes against suitable backdrops. For shooting the airport scenes and several other indoor portions, they supposedly utilized the facilities of one of the film studios situated in and around Hamilton, including Hamilton Film Studios, Digital Canaries Film Studios, Aeon Bayfront Studios, and Green Door Studios.

When it comes to the exterior portions of ‘Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees,’ they were recorded on location, with Hamilton representing the fictional town of Redwood, Ohio. Thus, it is highly likely that you spot some local landmarks and buildings in the backdrop, such as Sam Lawrence Park, Dundurn Castle, the Pigott Building complex, and the Art Gallery of Hamilton. Given the vast and versatile terrains, the city makes for a suitable hub for the production of different kinds of film and TV projects. For instance, its locales have been featured in ‘Hairspray,’ ‘The Cutting Edge,’ ‘On the Twelfth Day of Christmas,’ ‘Christmas Movie Magic,’ and ‘Ghosts of Christmas Past.’

Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees Cast

The Hallmark production features Kathryn Davis in the lead as the free-spirited event manager Kayley Cooper. The actress is widely recognized for her performance as Ella in ‘The Wedding Planners’ and Vera/Phase Out in Netflix’s ‘Jupiter’s Legacy.’ Apart from that, she is also known for ‘Santa’s Got Style,’ ‘Six Degrees of Santa,’ ‘Departure,’ and ‘Christmas on 5th Avenue.’ Olivier Renaud stars alongside Kathryn as Kayley’s love interest, Brett Matthews. His other works include ‘Astrid and Lilly Save the World,’ ‘The Wedding Planners’ and ‘Christmas in Big Sky Country.’

‘F/X: The Series’ and ‘Designated Survivor‘ fame Richard Waugh essays the character of Eli, whereas ‘Our Ladies of Brooklyn’ star Markeda McKay portrays the role of Dani. Aside from the aforementioned actors, ‘Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees’ is also packed with a talented supporting cast that includes Ewa Wolniczek as Jenna, Christopher Seivright as Greg, Maria Syrgiannis as Christie, Ashton James as Tyler, Rebecca Applebaum as Holly, Robin Craig as Sandra, Matthew Harmantas as Jaden.

