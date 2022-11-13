Where Was Lifetime’s Six Degrees of Santa Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michael Kennedy, Lifetime’s ‘Six Degrees of Santa’ is a romantic movie that revolves around Harper Mcnevin, a single mom. To spread the joy of Christmas, Harper has created a program called “Six Degrees of Santa.” As a part of her plan, anonymous “Santas” give a gift and set of instructions to someone else who must pass along the presents to someone else, creating an indefinite chain of gifting. Through the program, leading internet entrepreneur Jason ends up with a gift that he thinks was originally passed along by someone who might be his soulmate. In order to track down his potential love match, Jason seeks help from Harper as she oversees the program.

What the two do not realize is that Jason’s mystery woman is none other than Harper herself. The movie’s storyline is as chaotic as it is heartwarming. The attempts made by the characters to uncover the Christmas mystery that is right in front of them create an enjoyable experience for the viewers. The movie’s breathtaking visuals are also one of its strongest suits, as they help create the perfect Holiday environment. Naturally, people are eager to know just where the Chritsmas movie was shot, and we are here to explore the same!

Six Degrees of Santa Filming Locations

Part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup, ‘Six Degrees of Santa’ was lensed in Hamilton, Ontario. The principal photography of the movie started in late March 2022 and was wrapped up in April of the same year. Let’s explore the filming location in a bit more detail.

Hamilton, Ontario

The city of Hamilton in Ontario served as the primary filming location for ‘Six Degrees of Santa.’ The filmmakers made use of residential areas in and around the city in order to create a homely atmosphere for the movie. The decoration team also worked hard in order to transform the landscape into a snowy one and make the events in the Lifetime film feel more magical. The usage of lights and beautifully decorated trees also contributed to the movie’s Holiday theme.

Located on the shores of Lake Ontario, Hamilton is part of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Due to its advantageous geographical location, Hamilton and its neighboring regions have a rich history dating back to the time before the colonial era. The city also serves as one of the major trading and transportation hubs in North America due to its position on Lake Ontario. Over the years, Hamilton has prospered by leaps and bounds and has become one of the major cities in Canada.

Thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, Hamilton is a favorite among filmmakers to produce their projects. Those looking forward to framing movies set during the colder parts of the year also prefer Hamilton as a location. Additionally, the area’s proximity to the city of Toronto is a major factor regarding its popularity as a shooting spot. Over the years, Hamilton has been used as a backdrop in several Lifetime movies like ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake‘ and ‘Secrets in the Family.’

Six Degrees of Santa Cast

Actress Kathryn Davis plays the character of Harper Mcnevin in ‘Six Degrees of Santa.’ The talented artist is no stranger to the Holiday spirit and has been a part of several Christmas films like ‘Christmas on 5th Avenue’ and ‘A Christmas Carousel.’ Steve Lund stars opposite Kathryn as Jason, an internet entrepreneur. You may recognize him from his work in ‘Christmas Bedtime Stories‘ and ‘A Mrs. Miracle Christmas.’ Other appearances include Ainara Marin-Alleyne as Dani McNevin, R Austin Ball as Hal, Dorian Grey as Elliot, and Baeyen Hoffman as Charlie.

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s Reindeer Games Homecoming Filmed? Who is in the Cast?