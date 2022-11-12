Where Was Lifetime’s Reindeer Games Homecoming Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Brian Herzlinger, Lifetime’s ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming,’ a part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ lineup, is a holiday romantic film that revolves around an ambitious Biology teacher named MacKenzie Graves whose father recently passed away. He was the beloved fire chief and the main man behind the town’s holiday tradition of the Reindeer Games. Ever since his demise, MacKenzie keeps this tradition relevant by competing with his team of retired firefighters and winning the games every year.

However, when MacKenzie’s high school crush, Chase Weston, arrives in town to meet his pregnant sister and nephew, he is somehow pulled into participating in the games. Given her competitive nature, Mackenzie is determined to beat him and win the Kris Kringle Cup as always. With the competition getting intense, sparks fly between the two, and Chase attempts to win the games and ultimately, her heart. The rom-com movie is set against the backdrop of the fictional Harrison Falls, which is why some of you might wonder where ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ was actually filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Reindeer Games Homecoming Filming Locations

‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ was filmed in its entirety in Ontario, specifically in Arnprior and Ottawa. The principal photography for the Christmas movie commenced in late April 2022 and wrapped up within a month, in May of the same year. Given Ontario’s vast and diverse landscape, it makes for a suitable site to stand in for several US cities and fictional places, including Harrison Falls in the Lifetime film. Now, let us take you through all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Arnprior, Ontario

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ were lensed in Arnprior, a town in Southern Ontario’s Renfrew County. Transformed into the fictional Harrison Falls, Arnprior’s east side of John Street North down to Madawaska Street was utilized for shooting several key scenes for the movie. Moreover, Robert Simpson Park at 400 John Street North served as an important filming site. In particular, the cast and crew set up camp at the park’s gazebo and pedestrian walkway near the marina. The town is home to quite a few tourist attractions, including the Arnprior Market, Arnprior & District Museum, the Arnprior Fair, and the Macnamara Trail.

Ottawa, Ontario

A few additional portions of ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ were seemingly taped in Ottawa, the capital and fourth-largest city of Canada. Situated at the confluence of the Ottawa River and the Rideau River, Ottawa is known to be the political center of the nation and the headquarters of the federal government. Over the years, the city has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Bandit,’ ‘Mr. Nobody,’ ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ ‘You Can’t Do That on Television,’ and ‘Fifteen.’

Reindeer Games Homecoming Cast

Sarah Drew portrays MacKenzie Graves in the Lifetime film. You might recognize her from her starring roles in various other filming projects. She stars in ABC’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Cruel Summer,’ ‘American Pastime,’ ‘Indivisible,’ and ‘Mom’s Night Out.’ On the other hand, Justin Bruening essays the role of Chase Weston. He is known for featuring in ‘Good Behavior,’ ‘Sweet Magnolias,’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Christmas film are Brian Sills (Simon Cook), Ava Cheung (Kit), Dorian Giordano (Jeremy), Shannon McDonough (Teri Mazzeo), Richard Patrick Tolton II (Kyle), Alicia Alexander (Fan Girl), and Ashley Bryant.

