I Know What You Did Last Summer Finale Release Date and Spoilers

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer‘ is a mystery series that revolves around Alison and her friends who are being targeted by a serial killer. In the seventh episode, Clara, who is suspected of being the killer, is found dead, much to the relief of the townsfolk. However, the episode also makes some startling revelations that hint the worst is, in fact, ahead of Alison, Margot, Bruce, and Dylan. Alison tells Dylan that it was Lennon who died that night. Meanwhile, Bruce secretly meets with the twins’ mother, Helen. Margot is attacked by a shadowy hooded figure leading her and Alison to believe that the real killer is still out there.

There are plenty of unanswered questions about the deaths in the town, and the killer’s real identity is still a secret. Therefore, viewers have no choice but to wait for the final episode of the teen drama’s first season to drop. While you wait for the season finale’s release, allow us to share everything we know about ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 8!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Finale Release Date

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 8 will release on November 12, 2021, at 12 am EST on Amazon Prime. The episode marks the conclusion of the show’s inaugural season that contains eight episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of 44-49 minutes.

Where to Watch I Know What You Did Last Summer Finale Online?

To watch ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ episode 8, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime. The series is an Amazon Prime Original and cannot be streamed on any other platform.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Finale Spoilers

The finale of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ season 1 is titled ‘Your Next Life Could Be So Much Happier.’ The episode’s title hints at a grave threat for the OG crew and potentially for the adults as well. In the episode, we are likely to learn why Dylan wants to meet Lyla. It is possible that he wants to bring out the truth about Lennon’s death. However, the previous episode also hints at Dylan being the killer. Therefore, such an action will not bode well for him.

On the other hand, Bruce might have to deal with Helen’s personal agenda. We will likely get an insight into the former couple’s past and their separation. It remains to be seen whether Bruce’s past is in any way connected to the killer. Likewise, we still do not know much about what Clara was trying to do with the dead bodies. One thing is for sure, the killer is someone close to Alison, and she must figure out who it is before another of her loved ones loses their life.

