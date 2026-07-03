13 Best Independence Day Movies on Netflix (July 2026)

Independence Day is more than just a national holiday in the US. It is a commemoration of courage and the complex history that has shaped the country’s destiny and the nature of its longstanding democratic traditions. Now in its semiquincentennial year as a free country, America has come a long way since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The federal holiday also gives citizens a chance to spend time with their loved ones and revel in festivities. Cinema, due to the vivid themes it deals with, has a special connection to the day.

Be it through movies about military bravery and homecoming, biographical films about national heroes, or tales of liberation, cinema honors these inspirational stories in intricate ways. As friends and families gather to have a good time on this unique occasion, many also watch patriotic films on TV and the big screen. This list features engaging, visually rich movies on Netflix that celebrate the spirit of Independence Day, featuring unique characters, intense moments, and more.

13. Shirley (2024)

Penned and helmed by John Ridley, ‘Shirley’ dramatizes the historic 1972 presidential campaign of Shirley Chisholm (Regina King), the first African-American woman elected to the US Congress. Set against the backdrop of a politically and socially divided America, the biographical drama film follows Shirley as she launches an unprecedented bid for the presidency despite facing immense political and societal obstacles. A former schoolteacher from Brooklyn and the daughter of immigrants of Bajan descent, Shirley enters a political landscape overwhelmingly dominated by White men.

While her husband, Conrad Chisholm (Michael Cherrie), remains one of her strongest supporters, her sister Muriel St. Hill (Reina King) worries about the personal and political costs of her ambitious campaign. Despite the challenges before her, Shirley remains determined to pursue her vision for change. The movie celebrates the heroism and courage of one individual, who dares to confront seemingly insurmountable odds in an environment of uncertainty and pessimism. You can watch it on Netflix.

12. Rustin (2023)

‘Rustin’ is a biographical drama film that delves into the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), whose contributions to the fight for racial equality and democracy are often overshadowed because he was an openly gay Black man. Set primarily in 1963, the George C. Wolfe directorial follows Rustin as he takes on the task of organizing the historic March on Washington, drawing inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr. (Aml Ameen).

Despite facing racism, homophobia, and opposition from members of the civil rights movement, Rustin remains committed to his cause. Through his determination and organizational brilliance, he helps shape one of the most significant events in American history, even as his own legacy is questioned. While being a layered character study, the story is also an examination of a lesser-known side of the civil rights movement, which continues to play a pivotal role in present-day America in various ways. It is available here.

11. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Shaped by Spike Lee’s vision, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ is the tale of a group of African American veterans who return to Vietnam decades after serving in the war. Among them are Paul (Delroy Lindo) and Otis (Clarke Peters), who reunite with their former comrades to search for gold they buried years earlier under the leadership of their fallen squad commander, Norman Earl Holloway (Chadwick Boseman). What initially appears to be a mission to recover hidden treasure gradually evolves into a deeply personal journey. As the men venture further into the Vietnamese landscape, painful memories, unresolved trauma, and tensions begin to resurface.

Confronted by unexpected dangers and emotional wounds from the past, the men are forced to reckon with the impact of war and the complicated bonds that continue to connect them. The poignant exploration of the brutal realities of war, identity, and the very idea of being an American are the core themes of this war drama, accompanied by stunning visuals and heartfelt moments. It can be found on Netflix.

10. U-571 (2000)

‘U-571’ centers on an Allied mission during World War II to obtain a German encryption device that has been giving the Nazi navy a major advantage. After learning that the German submarine U-571 has been severely damaged, the Allies devise a plan to capture the vessel and seize its sophisticated encryption machine. The operation is led by Lieutenant Andrew Tyler (Matthew McConaughey), whose team disguises its submarine as a German vessel to gain access.

Although the mission initially succeeds, an unexpected attack by a German submarine destroys their escape route, forcing Tyler and the surviving crew members to remain aboard the captured U-571. Stranded in enemy waters, Tyler must make increasingly difficult decisions as the crew fights to survive. Jonathan Mostow is at the creative helm of this engaging action film. The characters’ intense experiences, the cost of survival, the spirit of leadership, and the movie’s unpredictability make it appealing. You may enjoy it on Netflix.

9. The Six Triple Eight (2024)

‘The Six Triple Eight’ narrates the experiences of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black, all-female unit of the Women’s Army Corps tasked with resolving a massive military mail backlog during World War II. When resources remain focused on the front lines, millions of letters intended for American soldiers go undelivered, leaving them disconnected from their families. To address the crisis, more than 800 women from the battalion are assigned to process the overwhelming volume of mail under challenging conditions. Despite facing prejudice and skepticism from military leadership, the members of the Six Triple Eight remain determined to complete their mission.

Tyler Perry serves as the writer and director of this war drama film, which is based on the article ‘Fighting a Two-Front War’ by Kevin M. Hymel. The narrative prioritizes the representation of female experiences within the armed forces while also depicting how the seemingly modest responsibility of mail delivery serves as a critical factor in the lives of thousands of brave individuals. The story unfolds here.

8. Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

Based on J.D. Vance’s eponymous memoir, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ revolves around former Marine JD Vance (Gabriel Basso), who is compelled to return to his hometown in Ohio following a family emergency. His homecoming forces him to confront painful memories and the difficult realities of his upbringing. JD struggles to navigate the crisis when he is drawn back into the turbulent relationship he shares with his mother, Beverly Vance (Amy Adams), whose battle with addiction continues to affect the family. JD also reflects on the profound influence of his grandmother, Bonnie Vance (Glenn Close), whose guidance and strength play a pivotal role in his life. With Ron Howard in the director’s chair, the drama film sheds light on the realities of JD’s Appalachian roots and is a deep dive into questions of identity, political beliefs, and the American Dream. It is streaming on Netflix.

7. Purple Hearts (2022)

‘Purple Hearts’ depicts the unlikely relationship between Cassie Salazar (Sofia Carson), an aspiring singer working at a bar, and Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine preparing for deployment. Facing personal and financial challenges of their own, the two agree to marry for convenience. Cassie requires military health insurance to manage her diabetes, while Luke needs to maintain the appearance of being married. What begins as a practical arrangement gradually becomes more complicated as the couple successfully convinces those around them of their relationship.

However, after Luke suffers a serious injury during his service, Cassie and Luke are forced to reevaluate the nature of their bond and confront the possibility that their feelings for each other may no longer be an act. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum steers this romantic drama film adapted from Tess Wakefield’s novel of the same name. The movie is a saga of complex emotions, with characters facing difficult choices. It also chronicles the concepts of distance and separation, as well as the sacrifices that members of the armed forces make on the battlefield. Watch it here.

6. The Highwaymen (2019)

Crafted by the ideas of John Lee Hancock, ‘The Highwaymen’ is a crime thriller film set in 1934 that sheds light on the hunt for outlaws Bonnie Parker (Emily Brobst) and Clyde Barrow (Edward Bossert). After the criminal duo’s violent crime spree continues to gather fear and curiosity in equal measure, former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson) are brought out of retirement to stop them.

Hamer and Gault rely on their experience, instincts, and traditional law-enforcement techniques to track the infamous criminals across multiple states. The two lawmen face immense challenges as the outlaws continue to escape justice, setting the stage for a violent showdown. The idea of justice takes on a unique interpretation in the movie, which focuses on old-school methods and the perspectives of hardened lawmen navigating a country changing before their eyes. You may enjoy the journey on Netflix.

5. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Based on the eponymous autobiography by Ron Kovic, ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is a war drama film that focuses on Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise) over two decades. Growing up as a patriotic teenager in suburban New York during the 1960s, Ron enlists in the Marine Corps, believing that serving in the Vietnam War is his duty. However, his experiences in Vietnam dramatically alter the course of his life. During his second tour, Ron accidentally kills a fellow soldier and later faces injuries that leave him permanently paralyzed.

Upon returning home, he struggles with physical and emotional trauma while facing an indifferent bureaucracy and misunderstanding of his experiences. Battling several issues, Ron gradually transforms into a passionate anti-war and human rights activist. Oliver Stone is at the creative helm of the movie, which portrays the difficult realities of war and its deeply personal effects. Featuring an Oscar-nominated performance by Tom Cruise, the narrative’s uniqueness lies in its social sensitivity. It is streaming on Netflix.

4. Unbroken (2014)

Helmed by Angelina Jolie, ‘Unbroken’ is a war drama film based on Laura Hillenbrand’s book ‘Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption.’ Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell) has a difficult childhood that takes a dramatic turn when his older brother encourages him to pursue competitive running. Louis’ talent earns him a spot at the 1936 Olympic Games. After the outbreak of World War II, Louis joins the military, only to face unimaginable hardships when his aircraft crashes in the Pacific Ocean.

After surviving for weeks adrift at sea, he is eventually captured by Japanese forces and sent to a POW camp. There, he endures relentless abuse while fighting to preserve his sense of self. Although a somber tale, the story is one of resilience and courage in the face of adversity, and a haunting commentary on the sacrifices made by those in the armed forces to serve the country. The journey unfolds here.

3. A League of Their Own (1992)

‘A League of Their Own’ presents a fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. With many male baseball players serving in the war, team owners establish a professional women’s league to keep the sport alive. Among the players recruited are sisters Dottie Hinson (Geena Davis) and Kit Keller (Lori Petty), whose shared passion for baseball is complicated by a growing rivalry. The sisters come under the management of Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), a former baseball star struggling with alcoholism.

The league fights for survival while Dottie emerges as one of its biggest stars, leaving Kit increasingly frustrated by her sister’s success. Amid the pressures of competition, both women must navigate their ambitions and uncertain futures. Brought to life by Penny Marshall, the sports comedy drama film is a nuanced exploration of the passion and efforts of two characters who fight against mounting challenges, while keeping their dreams alive. It can be found on Netflix.

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ is a dramatization of the 1969 trial that followed the protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. After violent clashes erupt between demonstrators and law enforcement during the event, the Nixon administration charges several activists, placing seven men from different groups and movements at the center of a nationally watched trial. Among the defendants are Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne), Rennie Davis (Alex Sharp), Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen), and others.

As the trial unfolds under Judge Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella), ideological divisions among the defendants become increasingly apparent even as they unite against what they believe is a politically motivated prosecution. The engrossing and tense legal drama film is crafted by Aaron Sorkin, who also wrote the screenplay. The tense courtroom moments, characters in crisis, commentary on freedom of speech, and perspectives on the nature of democracy in America make the film appealing. You can watch it here.

1. Apollo 13 (1995)

‘Apollo 13’ follows astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton), and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon), whose mission begins as a straightforward journey to the Moon. The situation changes dramatically when an oxygen tank explodes, forcing the cancellation of the planned lunar landing and leaving the crew stranded hundreds of thousands of miles from Earth in a severely damaged spacecraft. While the three men struggle to survive amid mounting technical problems and uncertainty, mission control personnel, including flight director Gene Kranz and astronaut Ken Mattingly, work relentlessly to bring them home safely before time runs out.

Directed by Ron Howard, the drama film is based on real events and adapted from the book ‘Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13’ by Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger. It is often considered a classic of the space-based film genre and a culturally relevant work of art. The visual elements, unpredictability, and intense character dynamics make the movie more engaging. It is streaming on Netflix.

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