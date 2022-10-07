Is Amsterdam on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Amsterdam’ is a mystery thriller movie directed by David O. Russell that follows a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer, who befriend each other during World War I. In the 1930s, the trio unwittingly witnesses a high-profile political murder and ends up stumbling upon a shocking national conspiracy. Featuring a star-studded cast ensemble, including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the period comedy keeps the audience hooked till the end. So, if you wish to know more about this exciting movie, here are all the details you need!

What is Amsterdam About?

Dr. Burt Berendsen, nurse Valerie Voze, and lawyer Harold Woodsman are three friends who served together in the First World War. However, when they witness US Senator Bill Meakins being assassinated, they are soon framed for the murder by the authorities. Running out of time to prove their innocence, they unearth a shockingly detailed plot to overthrow the government. Now, the trio of friends has to evade punishment and stop the conspirators from causing further damage to the government. Now that your interest has been piqued, this is how you can watch the Christian Bale- starter and answer your doubts.

Is Amsterdam on Netflix?

No, ‘Amsterdam’ is not included in the streaming giant’s collection of movie and TV show titles. Nevertheless, you can utilize your subscription to equally interesting period movies like ‘Operation Mincemeat‘ and ‘The Dig.’ The former is also a riveting conspiracy thriller and shall be right up your alley.

Is Amsterdam on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will be disappointed as ‘Amsterdam’ is unavailable on the streamer. Instead, you can turn to equally exciting alternatives like ‘Spencer‘ and ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire.’

Is Amsterdam on Amazon Prime?

Sadly, Amazon Prime does not include ‘Amsterdam’ in its content catalog. However, there are various similar movies in its regular offerings that you may enjoy equally. We recommend you to watch ‘Mr. Jones‘ and ‘Anthropoid‘- both films are political thrillers, with the latter revolving around an assassination.

Is Amsterdam on HBO Max?

HBO Max users will have to look for ‘Amsterdam’ elsewhere, as it is not there in the streaming platform’s content library. But do not let that disappoint you, as you can enjoy numerous other movies it does have, such as ‘Atonement‘ and ‘The Aviator.’

Where to Watch Amsterdam Online?

As of now, ‘Amsterdam’ has had an exclusive theatrical release and is not available on any online platform. So, if you can’t contain your excitement for the movie and wish to have a more immersive experience, you can watch it on your nearby big screens. For that, you can check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Amsterdam For Free?

Since ‘Amsterdam’ has only been released theatrically and is not on any online platform, there is no way to watch the movie without a cost. All you can do is hope for it to arrive on digital platforms providing free trial offers to new users. Meanwhile, we request our readers not to use illegal methods to watch the movie and always pay for relevant subscriptions.

