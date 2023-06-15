Is Asteroid City on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Asteroid City’ is a science fiction comedy movie that chronicles the events that occur at a Junior Stargazer convention and how the convention gets disrupted by several world-changing events. Co-written and directed by Wes Anderson, the romantic drama film consists of a star-studded ensemble cast, comprising Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, and Margot Robbie. Opening to mostly favorable reviews from critics, the Wes Anderson directorial resonates well with viewers who are familiar with his colorful and unique approach. Lined up with Hollywood heavyweights, it is likely to attract many eyes, and if you too are looking to learn more about this film, we have got you covered!

What is Asteroid City About?

Set in a retro-futuristic American desert town in 1955, the narrative centers upon the annual Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention as students and parents from different parts of the country visit the convention for different things — scholarly competition, rest, recreation, comedy, drama, and romance. However, the itinerary of the event is hindered by some spectacular events. Now that your interest has peaked and you are curious to find out what transpires, here are all the ways you can watch the sci-fi movie yourself!

Is Asteroid City on Netflix?

No, ‘Asteroid City’ is not a part of Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. But the streaming giant more than makes up for it by granting you access to similar sci-fi movies, such as ‘The Adam Project‘ and ‘Rim of the World.’

Is Asteroid City on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Asteroid City’ on another platform as it is not available on the streamer. Alternatively, you have the option to check out some other options that you might enjoy watching, including ‘The French Dispatch.’

Is Asteroid City on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t house ‘Asteroid City’ in its extensive catalog of content. However, you can always make the most of your subscription and turn to other alternatives that the streamer offers, like ‘Attack the Block.’

Is Asteroid City on Amazon Prime?

We hate to break it to you that Amazon Prime Video does not include ‘Asteroid City’ on its expansive platform. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because you have similar films to turn to, such as ‘Nope‘ and ‘Moonrise Kingdom.’

Where to Watch Asteroid City Online?

As of writing, ‘Asteroid City’ has been released exclusively in theaters. So, you don’t have the option to watch the Steve Carrell starrer online, be it by streaming or purchasing. If you are running out of patience and can’t wait to catch the movie on the big screen, you can always check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website and Fandango.

How to Stream Asteroid City For Free?

It is highly unfortunate that ‘Asteroid City’ is unavailable on any digital platform at the moment, which means there is currently no way for you to stream the sci-fi movie for free. What you can do is keep your hopes and wait for it to land on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new users. Nevertheless, we urge our readers to pay for the relevant subscription in order to get access to their favorite content rather than looking for unethical ways to do so for free.

