Is Backtrace Based on a True Story?

Directed by Brian A. Miller, ‘Backtrace’ is an action crime movie that follows Donovan “Mac” MacDonald (Matthew Modine), a possible bank robber. Due to a head injury that Mac sustains during a bank heist gone south, he develops amnesia. Years later, he is convinced by Lucas MacDonald (Ryan Guzman), an inmate, and Erin MacDonald (Meadow Williams), the ward doctor, to break out of the prison psychiatric ward and try an experimental drug that will make Mac relive his forgotten past. Now out of confinement, Mac has to avoid Detective Sykes (Sylvester Stallone) and Agent Franks (Christopher McDonald) while trying to retrieve the stolen money and remember events gone by. Released in 2018, the film garnered praise for its action scenes and had many fans wondering how the plot came about. The story’s complexity has viewers curious if the movie is based on real-life events, and we are here to investigate the same!

Is Backtrace a True Story?

No, ‘Backtrace’ is not based on a true story. The movie’s script was written by Mike Maples, who has also worked in ‘Miracle Run.’ Director Brian A. Miller also added his own flair to the whodunit-styled crime mystery. Actor Sylvester Stallone also pitched in with his input during the filmmaking process, which Miller appreciated. The director has long been a fan of the actor and was more than happy to take suggestions from Stallone, who himself has worked as a filmmaker.

The movie’s premise revolves around a mysterious crime whose reality unfolds as the story progresses. The audience has been given the perpetrator but is unaware of how the robber robbed the bank. Interestingly, neither does the thief himself know how he has done it. An amnesiac leading character fighting for his life even though he is not sure why he is being chased or what he has done is not exactly new.

Consider the 2002 movie ‘The Bourne Identity‘ starring Matt Damon. The action movie revolves around a man who has no idea who he is. What he does realize soon enough is that people are willing to kill him, and he is the only one who can save himself. The thrill of uncovering a mystery from a first-person perspective is a thrilling experience that attracts many to the whodunit-style stories. Add in the memory loss, and the stakes suddenly become higher.

In ‘Backtrace,’ Mac suffers from Post-traumatic amnesia (PTA), which makes the patient unable to have continuous memory due to a head injury. The severity of PTA may vary from person to person, depending upon the injury sustained. However, it should be noted that a total memory wipe is not a common occurrence. Instead, the patients are known to forget the events just before said injury, or they cannot form new memories after the incident until the brain has settled down from the trauma. As of writing, there are no medicines that can be considered a treatment for amnesia.

While ‘Backtrace’ takes a few elements from real life, most events in the movie have been exemplified for dramatization. The film presents a story of an unfolding mystery crime that no one knows the details of, even the person who was actually there. To add a touch of authenticity, the movie does take care to portray the result of Mac’s brain trauma as realistically as possible. Although, the drug given to the bank robber is certainly fictional.

