Is Hayden Carter Michelle Carter’s Sister in Real Life? Where is She Now?

With Hulu’s ‘The Girl from Plainville’ delving deep into the disturbing 2014 case of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III’s suicide, the dialogue surrounding the impact of words is back into the spotlight once again. After all, his then teen girlfriend, Michelle Carter, was the one who essentially coaxed him into going past the point of no return through calls and texts alike, ultimately leading to her conviction of involuntary manslaughter. But for now, if you wish to learn more about her family, particularly her sister — Hayden Carter in the limited crime drama series — we’ve got the details for you.

Is Hayden Carter Michelle Carter’s Sister in Real Life?

Hayden Carter (essayed by Callie Brook McClincy from ‘Doctor Sleep’) is largely based upon Michelle Carter’s actual younger (and only) sister, but that’s not her real name. We actually won’t reveal her identity either for privacy reasons, yet we can divulge that the siblings were raised together by David and Gail Carter in suburban Plainville, Massachusetts, just like the Hulu original depicts. As for their interpersonal connection, like almost every sister duo across the globe, it seems like they had their fair share of ups and downs through the years, but they still stuck by one another for good.

On the show, Michelle and Hayden have their quarrels and shouting matches while dealing with their issues, yet they also appear to confide in each other the most, which could’ve been derived from real life. The fact that Michelle first opens up to her sister about Conrad after his passing, basically telling her he was the one as they were “star-crossed lovers,” is also pretty significant. Their young age, the 17-year-old implies, did not matter because they knew in their hearts what they had was real, which is why they were ready to go above and beyond for their relationship.

On the other hand, it’s imperative to mention that as time passes, Hayden is the one who picks up on the fact that Michelle was using quotes from ‘Glee’ and Lea Michele to describe her boyfriend as well as their bond. It made things a little strange, yet it looks like she continued to stand beside her sister (like their parents), just well away from the limelight since she was still a minor. In short, from what we can tell, despite everything that transpired, Hayden/Michelle’s real sibling prefers to keep their distance from the public eye in the hopes of leading a relatively ordinary life.

Where is Michelle Carter’s Sister Now?

Having graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations in 2021 and being close to obtaining a Master’s (in 2022, through an accelerated 3+1 program) in the same, Michelle Carter’s sister is doing great for herself. The youngster seemingly specializes in public relations, marketing, social media, event planning and coordination, and advertising, which is why she currently works in the corporate side of the entertainment world, where all these skills can be utilized. Honestly, Michelle’s sister is already on the path to establishing a good name for herself, away from her family’s controversies.

