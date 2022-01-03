Is Kevin Costner’s John Dutton Leaving Yellowstone? Will He Return in Season 5?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 continues the story of the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who continues to fight to protect his ancestral land and family legacy. In the process, John suffers many setbacks but persists in his quest. As the fourth season concludes, many storylines revolving around John are left unresolved, making viewers curious about actor Kevin Costner’s future on the show. If you are worried about the possibility of Costner exiting ‘Yellowstone,’ here’s everything we know in that regard! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to John Dutton in Yellowstone Season 4?

In ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, John is hospitalized after being shot in the chest multiple times. He spends a few months in a coma but survives and recovers. He hunts down the members of the militia that attacked him and his family. John continues to search for the mastermind of the hit on the Duttons. He is forced to deal with several conflicts throughout the season, such as the feud between Lloyd and Walker and activist Summer Higgins’ arrest. John sees Kayce leaving the ranch and invites Rip and Beth to live with him at the log cabin to remain close to his family.

John also accepts Governor Perry’s endorsement for running in the upcoming elections and announces his candidacy to the media. He saves a group of hostages from a gang of thugs and becomes a local hero. The season finale sees John trying to help Summer from being imprisoned. Although he fails at first, he strikes a bargain with the judge. John witnesses Beth and Rip’s marriage and worries that Beth killed his adopted son, Jamie, for revenge. In the end, John rides into the distance during his horseriding lessons with Carter.

Is Kevin Costner’s John Dutton Leaving Yellowstone?

Actor Kevin Costner is known for his performances in several hit films. However, ‘Yellowstone’ is Costner’s first major television gig in several years. Since the first season, Costner has been a main cast member and serves as an executive producer. Although John’s storylines in the previous seasons often raised questions over Costner’s future on the show, John’s fate at the end of season 4 certainly doesn’t hint at the character being written.

John is involved in almost every major storyline in the fourth season and is the nexus of the show’s narrative. Moreover, John’s recently announced election campaign for the position of Governor of Montana seems like a major setup for the character’s arc in the yet unannounced fifth season. Therefore, in all likelihood, Costner will be returning to our screens as John Dutton in the future. The actor is yet to publically express a desire to quit the hit Western drama and also hasn’t announced any new upcoming projects. Hence, as things stand, the chances of Kevin Costner exiting ‘Yellowstone’ are very less, and we fully expect to see him back as the Dutton patriarch for another round.

