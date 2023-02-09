Is Lifetime’s A Date With Deception Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘A Date With Deception’ is a thriller film that follows Diana who gets incarcerated for a crime she did not commit after her own husband Elias framed her for medical fraud. After four long years in prison, she gets released and straight away embarks on a journey to prove her innocence. So, with the help of her fellow inmate Chandler, she tracks down her ex-husband to get back at him. However, as they scratch the surface of his life further, they find out about the mysterious disappearance of his mistress named Cindy.

Now, Diana and Chandler must do everything they can to bring Elias’ deeds to light before he ends up hurting more people. Co-written and directed by Leena Pendharkar, the movie features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Hannah Jane McMurray, Rib Hillis, Kia Dorsey, and Paul Diaz. Due to the involvement of some true-to-life themes, such as false imprisonment and revenge on the husband, it is natural for you to question — is the Lifetime movie based on true events or not. Well, let’s explore the same and find out the answer, shall we?

Is A Date With Deception a True Story?

No, ‘A Date With Deception’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the enthralling screenplay of the Lifetime thriller is the brainchild of the director Leena Pendharkar and writer Nigel Thomas. But it is possible that the pair took inspiration from some real-life cases and incorporated them into the story in their own way. Take the January 2023 missing case of Kayla Kelley, for instance. She was reported missing on January 11, right after she threatened to out his boyfriend Ocastor Ferguson to his wife about their affair. First, Ferguson was reportedly charged with kidnapping Kayla but after some development in the case, he was charged with both murder and arson.

Apart from the connection to real life, another reason why you might find the film familiar is that the themes and subjects explored in it, such as wrongful imprisonment, revenge, and disappearance case, have been touched upon in other movies and TV shows over the years. One of the closest examples has to be that of the David Fincher directorial ‘Gone Girl.’ Although the storyline is not particularly similar, it tends to check all the boxes when it comes to similarity as far as themes and instances are concerned.

Starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, the psychological thriller movie focuses on the complicated marriage between Nick Dunne and Amy. When Amy fakes her disappearance, Nick becomes the prime suspect in the case with authorities and media crowding his house and personal life. While the common themes include the sudden disappearance of a woman, revenge on her husband, and false accusations, both movies also explore the femme fatale angle as well, be it at different intensities.

So, if we take into account all the above-mentioned factors, it would be safe to say that Leena Pendharkar and Nigel Thomas put their years of experience in the industry and creative writing to good use in order to come up with the thrilling screenplay for the Lifetime movie. In other words, although the film includes realistic topics and elements, it doesn’t change the fact that ‘A Date With Deception’ is a fictional tale.

