Is Lifetime’s Dying For a Crown Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Damián Romay, Lifetime’s ‘Dying For a Crown’ is a thriller movie that revolves around Lydia Campbell and her daughter Elle. The duo moves to Florida from Los Angeles, California, and their relocation has been shrouded by mysterious happening. Lydia becomes the Assistant Principal at Bellview High, which also happens to be Elle’s high school. Joining the school in her senior year, the teenager is determined to be the homecoming queen. In order to achieve her goal, Elle starts to do whatever it takes to become popular, with her mother at her side.

The Lifetime movie has been praised by viewers for its talented cast, while many have expressed admiration for its visual side which never fails to grab the audience’s eye. However, one of the most pressing topics surrounding the movie has been its storyline. Fans of the movie are curious to know if the film is inspired by real-life events. If you are in the same boat and are curious about the details of the Lifetime thriller, then here is everything we know about the same!

Is Dying For a Crown a True Story?

‘Dying For a Crown’ is partially based on a true story. The Lifetime movie is officially inspired by real-life events. However, as of writing, there has not been any particular incident that has been confirmed as the primary base for the movie’s plot. It seems that the filmmakers have picked elements from multiple real-life cases to weave a thrilling story that aims to keep the audience captivated with its realistic nature. When one delves deeper into the film’s storyline, the motivations of the different characters help viewers to understand their thought processes.

Elle’s dream to become the prom queen is a play on one of the most beloved teen movie tropes. The plot where a teen female protagonist becomes the prom queen is perhaps the crux of popular movies like ‘Mean Girls‘ and ‘She’s All That.’ Admittedly, the popularity of such films has perhaps heavily contributed to the prestige that is often associated with the title of the prom queen in real life.

The Lifetime movie shows how a teenage girl is desperate to get the crown in order to have the best life possible. Her mother’s encouragement also stems from her own experiences as a teenager. However, the actions that the mother-daughter duo undertakes to achieve the perfect vision of their lives are far from acceptable.

Given that ‘Dying For a Crown’ is based on multiple real-life events, the movie’s story paints a grim picture of how far some people are willing to go for a high school award. The film takes elements from multiple real-life cases where people inflict physical or emotional harm on each other for the title of prom queen. It also points out how parental guidance in such cases is extremely crucial, and any false steps in such situations may lead to painful incidents.

Dying For a Crown Filming Locations

Lifetime’s ‘Dying For a Crown’ was filmed primarily in Georgia, specifically in Savannah. The principal photography of the movie took place in February 2022, with Juan Hernández as the cinematographer. Now, let’s have a closer look at the locations that appear in the movie, shall we?

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, the seat of Chatham County in Georgia, hosted the production of ‘Dying For a Crown.’ Named after the river that the city was established on in 1733, Savannah is one of the most historic and culturally significant places in Georgia. It is the oldest city in the state and was the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia. Its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean made the city a viable trade point, leading to its prominence during the American Revolution and the American Civil War.

Though Savannah is no longer the capital of Georgia, it still holds high importance within the state. In contemporary times, Savannah is a haven for lovers of music and dance. Each year, the city hosts numerous events to celebrate the different art forms, including theatre. Given Savannah’s historical significance, cultural prominence, and well-developed infrastructure, it is no wonder that the city is popular among filmmakers. Over the years, Savannah has been used as a backdrop for several movies, including ‘The Poison Rose‘ and ‘Baywatch.’

Dying for a Crown Cast

The talented Jennifer Titus acts as Lydia Campbell in ‘Dying For a Crown.’ The actress is known for her work in ‘Roe v. Wade’ and ‘Reprisal.’ Catharine Daddario plays the role of Elle in the Lifetime thriller. Some of her other acting credits include ‘My Best Friend’s Dead’ and ‘Alia’s Birth.’

Other appearances include Laura W. Johnson as Principal Alice, Jevon White as Steve, Molly Hargrave as Kate Wheeler, and Andre Haskett as Parker. The movie also stars Darby Breedlove as Becca, James Arthur Douglas as Ben, Amelia Still as Stephanie, and Adam Shimberg as Baker. Abraham Sosa can be seen as Dean, while Caroline Knight appears as a younger version of Lydia Campbell.

