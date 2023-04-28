Is Netflix’s AKA Based on a True Story?

Directed by Morgan S. Dalibert, Netflix’s ‘AKA’ is a French action thriller film about a special ops agent, Adam Franco. The film stars Albam Lenoir as the protagonist, alongside Eric Cantona, Sveva Alviti, and others. After the speculated resurgence of terrorist Mokat Al Tayeb, Adam is assigned to infiltrate the crew of Al Tayeb’s close friend Victor Postare and collect intel about Al Tayeb.

However, as Adam unexpectedly bonds with Postare’s young son and learns more about his organization, complications arise within his mission. Due to the film’s occasional relationship with politics and a focus on French-South Sudan relations, viewers might wonder about the story’s basis in reality. If so, here is everything you need to know about the origin of ‘AKA.’

Is AKA a True Story?

No, ‘AKA’ is not based on a true story. The storylines and narratives explored within the film are all invented by Morgan S. Dalibert and Alban Lenoir, who wrote the screenplay for the film. The idea for this project had been around for almost 14 years between Dalibert and Lenoir before its release. The pair felt like action/thriller films were lacking in French Cinema and wanted to relaunch the genre in France as a way to reaffirm their ability to create such movies.

At first, they were considering telling this story in a series format with multiple characters and storylines. After the project turned into a film from a series, they cut down some details and ideas but still preserved the heart of the story. Ultimately, they wanted to tell a story about a renowned hero on a mission forced to confront his dark past and reconcile with it.

During these early stages of building up the foundation for the film, Dalibert and Lenoir were inspired by movies like 2005’s ‘A Bittersweet Life’ and Matt Damon’s ‘Jason Bourne‘ trilogy. The basic premise of an exceptional special agent working on a thrilling case is a tried and tested trope in action movies. As such, viewers might find similarities between ‘AKA’ and countless other spy thrillers.

However, ‘AKA’ strives to set itself apart from generic action movies by focusing on building an interesting overarching plot with themes that audiences can connect with. By mirroring Adam’s past with the relationship between the Postare siblings, Helen and Jonathan, ‘AKA’ adds substance to what could have been just another action flick. Likewise, the way it delves into the political and historical relations between the French and South Sudan governments adds a layer of reality and social commentary to the plot.

In Alban Lenoir’s opinion, a good action movie utilizes action as a tool to further the plot. As such, while making ‘AKA,’ Lenoir wanted the action sequences in the film to be grounded and credible without being too surreal. While Adam Franco often appears as a one-man army throughout the movie, the damage he takes still affects his character and, in turn, the overarching plot. As a result, his character feels humanized and relatable while still being a force to be reckoned with.

Similarly, other characters like Helen, Natalya, and Pee Wee are also realistic regardless of their stereotypical roles within Victor Postare’s crime syndicate family. Meanwhile, the character of Mokat Al Tayeb provides a refreshing twist in the otherwise predictable narrative. While crafting the major antagonist for the movie, Dalibert wanted to subvert expectations and present a different vision of an archetypal villain. In doing so, he adds a sense of familiarity to the film before pleasantly sweeping the metaphorical rug from under the viewers’ feet.

Ultimately, ‘AKA’ is neither based on a true story nor do its plot points have intentional similarities to any real-life incident. At the end of the day, it’s a take on a classic action thriller premise in an effort to build upon the genre. With a solid framework for the plot and a careful understanding of the characters, ‘AKA’ tells an entertaining and compelling story.

